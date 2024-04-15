Tom Cruise gave Dakota Fanning her first cell phone | Entertainment

Tom Cruise gave Dakota Fanning her first cell phone.
The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 61, who is famous for giving his friends cake on special occasions, gave her this gift for her 11th birthday after they starred together in War of the Worlds in 2005 and sent it to her a gift every year since.
She spoke to Harpers Bazaar in a joint interview with her Ripley co-star Andrew Scott, 47, about the phone present when asked: Who gave Dakota her first cell phone?
Andrew guessed: Okay, well, it's going to be a Hollywood icon, Tom Cruise?
Dakota agreed and said Tom gave her a Motorola Razr when she was 11, with Andrew asking: Were you that excited?
Dakota replied: Oh my God, I was so excited.
But she said she had no one to call or text at the time, adding: You know, I was 11 years old. But I loved having it. I liked it. I felt so cool.
She continued: Tom sends me a birthday present every year, ever since this birthday.
So thoughtful. Really, really nice.
Andrew joked: He never gave me anything.
Tom's Motorola Razr was far from the only gift Dakota received from a Hollywood star early in her career.
As she appeared alongside Andrew again for the Elles Ask Me Anything interview series, the actress said the best gift she ever received was given to her by Kurt Russell, 73, with whom she co-starred in Dreamer in 2005.
She said: Kurt Russell gave me a horse.
Andrew joked: This could be your autobiography: Kurt Russell Gave Me a Horse: The Dakota Fanning Story.
Dakota, who also starred alongside Denzel Washington, 69, also insisted that although she had performed with Hollywood greats on several occasions, she had not been intimidated.
She said: Because I grew up being used to being around people who would be considered intimidating, I think it might have numbed that side of me a little.
When you're eight years old, you just get to know someone as a person and you don't think about all the other things, you know?
