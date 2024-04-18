Bollywood: Arjun Kapoor gets nostalgic as '2 States' turns 10 – News





Published: Thu April 18, 2024, 1:50 p.m. Last update: Thu April 18, 2024, 1:54 p.m. As the multi-starrer romantic drama '2 States' celebrates a decade since its release, actor Arjun Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared a behind-the-scenes video to mark the occasion. On Instagram, Arjun shared a video featuring on-screen and off-screen shots from the film.

He wrote: “10 years, countless emotions.” The 2014 romantic drama is based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel “2 States: The Story of My Marriage”. Directed by Abhishek Varman in his directorial debut, the film was jointly produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.





Arjun played the character of a middle-class Punjabi man who fell in love with a South Indian girl during his MBA, and the couple then sought to persuade their families to allow them to marry. The story deals with the wonderful chemistry between Krish Malhotra (Arjun Kapoor), a Punjabi boy and Ananya Swaminathan (Alia Bhatt), a Tamilian Brahmin girl who met at a high-end MBA institute in India, IIM Ahmedabad, and how their friendship turned into love. affair. Coming from two very different cultural backgrounds, Krish and Ananya try to convince their parents to bless their relationship before getting married. The film was Arjun's highest-grossing film of his career and it was a box office success. He was also nominated for the “Stardust-Best Actor-Male Award” for his role in the film. “2 States” was not only praised for its performances, but also for its music and story direction, becoming a huge critical and commercial success. READ ALSO :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/bollywood-arjun-kapoor-gets-nostalgic-as-2-states-turns-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos