Entertainment
WeHo heart bouncer arrested for brutally beating celebrity hairstylist in West Hollywood
An arrest has been made following the brutal beating of celebrity hairdresser Albert Vasquez. According to a release from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, a Heart WeHo security guard was identified, arrested and charged with battery causing serious bodily injury.
The LASD statement reads:
On Friday, April 5, 2024, at approximately 10:40 p.m., the victim attempted to enter a nightclub in West Hollywood. The suspect, who worked as a security guard, did not allow the victim to enter because the victim did not have proper identification. The suspect and victim engaged in a verbal and physical altercation, during which the suspect punched the victim once in the face. The victim fell to the ground and was transported to a nearby hospital.
The suspect was identified and arrested for assault causing serious bodily injury.
Anyone with questions or information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Lombera of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station at (310).
358-4028.
===
Mr. Vasquez's sister, Gloria Jimenez, tells WEHO TIMES that a detective from the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station contacted the family earlier today and can confirm that the beating took place in front of Heart WeHo. She also said one of their bouncers was arrested. The family will be allowed to view surveillance footage to see exactly what happened on the night of Friday, April 5, 2024, when Mr. Vasquez was found in a pool of blood with two fractures to his head, bruising to his lungs, a black eye, and scratches and bruises to his arms and legs.
“They contacted me and told me an arrest had been made,” Ms. Jimenez said. “We kept saying it was Heart WeHo and it happened at Heart WeHo and it was one of their bouncers. We want to see the pictures, and we'll be able to see them because we're a family, so we can figure out exactly where to go from there. We are pleased that an arrest has been made and we will take the next necessary step. We don't know what this step is. He is still recovering. We don't know how long his recovery will take. We do not know.
Albert Vasquez's family, friends and supporters have continued to publicize the story and pressure the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station to step up the investigation. They also demanded that Heart WeHo release video footage from that night.
Heart WeHo complied and released the following statement:
Heart WeHo remains deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our community. We are aware of the incident that occurred on April 5th and have been actively working with the West Hollywood Sheriff's Department to assist them in their investigation from the beginning. We have provided authorities with unrestricted access to our security footage, the Heart WeHo statement said. We urge anyone with additional information regarding this incident to come forward and assist the West Hollywood Department in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of our neighborhood.
According to authorities, Heart WeHo was asked not to release the images to her family until authorities were able to first investigate the images.
Jimenez points out that Heart WeHo turned over surveillance footage to the West Hollywood sheriff's station on Monday, ten days after the incident.
Doctors discovered a second skull fracture on the other side of Mr. Vasquez's head ten days after he arrived at the hospital, according to his family. They also discovered that her lungs were bruised afterward, which went unnoticed throughout her hospital stay.
However, despite his newly discovered injuries, Albert appears to be on the mend. He was in a coma for a day when he was taken to the hospital, but is currently awake and appears aware of his surroundings. He begins therapy this week and is expected to remain in the hospital for another week and a half. He hasn't spoken about what happened to him that Friday night, mainly because he is heavily medicated and the nurses feel it is too early to pressure him into reliving the trauma.
Ms. Jimenez thanks the community for its support and for its relentless determination to hold investigators accountable and demand answers. She is also grateful for the public's generosity in helping her cover medical costs.
The link to the gofundme campaign is below:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/58sc3t-albert-needs-our-help?qid=a3251f085a93501899de6c4ca52593bd
if you see something, say something. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by texting 274637 (CRIMES on most keypads) with a cell phone. if you see something, say something. Anyone with information can also leave a tip at https://www.lacrimestoppers.org.
Your identity is always encrypted and anonymous. No personal information, phone number, email, IP address or location is ever requested, stored, tracked, tracked or monitored. Period
|
Sources
2/ https://wehotimes.com/bouncer-at-heart-weho-arrested-in-brutal-beating-of-celebrity-hairdresser-in-west-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- WeHo heart bouncer arrested for brutally beating celebrity hairstylist in West Hollywood
- EA College Football 25s top potential feature
- Meghan Markle's Breezy Dress Has Cutout Details, Shop Similar Styles
- Google is merging its Android software and Pixel hardware divisions to integrate AI more broadly
- Overdue nature law reform will not save koalas from extinction
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Pennsylvania school district cancels actor's speech about his activism and 'lifestyle' | National
- Raman Subba Row: Former England batsman and cricket administrator dies at 92
- The Aveda Institute hosts its 8th annual sustainable fashion show
- Deliberate cutting of wires near SMF causes internet outages, some flights are delayed
- The jury in the Trump case acquitted him after revealing aspects of his identity
- Dishoom Dishoom: actors roast Bollywood films! Tickets, Fri June 7, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.