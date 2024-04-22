How stereophony made musicians actors

About a week after rehearsals began for the Broadway premiere of David Adjmi's latest play, Stereophonic, Will Butler sent an email to casting. Butler, a former member of Arcade Fire, had a new band, Will Butler + Sister Squares, and a new self-titled album. A Brooklyn club would soon host the record release party. Butler, the composer of Stereophonic, had a proposition: the actors should open for him.

Cast member Sarah Pidgeon remembers reading the message last August during a rehearsal break. I immediately said no, she remembers. Because what if it was a failure?

She had taken piano lessons as a child, but Pidgeon did not consider herself a musician. Neither did any of the other actors. Stereophonic, which opened last week at Broadway's Golden Theater, is set in recording studios in the mid-1970s and evokes an unnamed band as dynamic, dazzling and sexy as Fleetwood Mac or Led Zeppelin. It would be intimidating enough to impersonate a band of this caliber on stage after a full rehearsal period. But playing a real show in a real club after just a few weeks. It was an invitation to public humiliation.

Juliana Canfield (Succession), another actor, was also a no. I was like, Damn, you can't listen to one song without breaking down, she said. This could be really, really embarrassing.