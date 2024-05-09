2024 Rock Piqua! announced composition





PIQUA — The Piqua Rock! An all-day food truck and music festival will return June 22 to downtown Piqua with four musical acts on the lineup. For 10 years, Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua have unified the Piqua community through music with their annual Rock Piqua! event. In previous years, this event took place as a series of free concerts throughout the summer months. A few years ago, the event was transformed into an all-day music and food truck festival that features a diverse musical lineup, a wide variety of food trucks, beers and frozen drinks, as well as an annual car show that features more than 125 cars, trucks and motorcycles. In addition to live entertainment all day, a wide variety of food trucks will be available for all attendees, including BV Eatz, Susie's Big Dipper, Naughty Lobstah, BackAlley Eatz, Freda's Food Truck Trailer, The Brunch Truck and The Rolling Lemon. Beer and frozen drinks will also be available for purchase all day, including classic domestic beers like Michelob Ultra and White Claws, as well as a selection of craft beers from Crooked Handle Brewing Co. The seventh annual Rock 'N Roll Car Show will begin at noon. The cost of entry is $5 per vehicle with audience awards and free dashboard plaques available for the first 75 cars. Pre-registrations are open online and registrations will be available at 10 a.m. on June 22. This year, PAC has invited Jamie Suttle to return to headline the evening, alongside the trio Tyler Cochran, The Kid and The Riff Raff and The Bucket List Players. Country singer-songwriter Suttle found her musical inspiration as a child singing in church in her home state of Kentucky. Now a Dayton resident, Jamie draws inspiration from other musical genres such as rock, R&B, and soul to create her own unique sound. Suttle has released three full-length albums as well as seven singles so far. His latest album, Dark Roots, was released in 2022 with the music video for the title track on his YouTube channel. Suttle will take the stage at 7 p.m. The Tyler Cochran Trio will perform just before Suttle. The Tyler Cochran Trio aims to combine the soul of blues, the mentality of jazz, and the attitude of rock into an experience that leaves you humming their tunes long after the music has stopped. Hailing from Dayton, the Tyler Cochran Trio began as a side project in 2014 and grew into Cochran's main effort. The Trio features the line-up of Cochran on guitar and vocals, Matt Rookard on bass and Phil Doncaster on drums. Their performance will begin at 5 p.m. The Kid & The Riff Raff is a six-piece rock band bringing back the sounds of the 90s and 2000s. Their brand of retro music is sure to put a rhythm in everyone's step. The Kid and The Riff Raff will begin at 3 p.m. Hailing from southwest Ohio, The Bucket List Players are a nine-piece band that pays homage to all the great classics of funk, rock, soul and R&B, including Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, Stevie Wonder, The Commodores and many more. They will perform at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/rock-piqua.

