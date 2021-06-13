Community: Louisiana Watercolor Society Presents Awards at Summer Show | Entertainment / Life

The Louisiana Watercolour Society presented awards to the artists during the summer exhibition on June 6 at the Oak Knoll Country Club in Hammond.

Jan Wilken, president of the show, said the artists have achieved high-quality work despite the limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tracy Hébert, of Port Allen, won first prize for his painting Bay St. Louis Balcony. ” Therese Beauboeuf, of Independence, won second place for his Buffalo River Blues. And Cissy Quinn McCabe, from Gulfport, Mississippi, took third place for his Island Sentry. “

Merit awards were given toKathy Miller Pierre, of Baton Rouge, for its River Road Oak; and Marguerite Hawkins, of Ponchatoula, for its elected representatives. Honorable mentions were Claire Pescay, de Covington, for its River Batture, and Carol Creel, of Baton Rouge, for his Blue Macaw.

A surprise judges’ award was presented to the president of LWS Louise hansen for his representation of Lafittes Blacksmith Shop Bar by the judge Pio Lyons.Hansen received one of Lyon’s landscape paintings.

The exhibit, open to the public, will be on display in the dining room of the Oak Knoll Country Club until June 29. For more information about the company, visit louisianewatercolorsociety.org.

The best ladies of distinction organize celebrations

The Nonpareil Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction celebrated the organization’s annual Founders Day and the Local Chapter’s 38th year on June 5, and hosted its annual awards program with Top Teens of America on June 6.

During the Founders Day program, Jacqueline Wilcher, The Second National Vice President of Top Ladies of Distinction congratulated the Chapter for its distinguished history and service to the community. The chapter received special mention from Govt. John Bel Edwards commemorate the celebration. Mayor Sharon Weston Broomealso offered congratulations and a commendation to Doris Brun for her exceptional leadership as Section President from 2017 to 2021. The Mayor proclaimed June 5 Unparalleled Chapters Day for Best Ladies of Distinction.

Genara Morrisspoke during the awards program, where honors presented included: Sheila lewis Best lady of the year, andGwendolyn Livous Most motivating lady.Marie Wilkinson, The Chair of the Seniors Committee was recognized for the committee’s partnership with Affinity Nursing and Rehab Center.

President’s Award recipients included Albertha Lawson, to work with the 2020 Census; andAudrey Diane Drake,Katildra McDonald, The best teenagersChristophe Honor andJayda morris for their exceptional service to Nonpareil Chapter and Top Teens of America.

President elect Nikki Honorpresented a gift to outgoing President Brown, and special thanks and thanks went to the committees.

Errin Gaines chaired the Founders Day program and Ashley Cox Coates, Jacqueline Dixon and McDonald chaired the rewards program.

Alpha Lambda ends his year in club

The Alpha Lambda Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society held their last club reunion of the year on May 22 at the Not Your Mamas restaurant in Livonia.

Myrna Tuminelloreported on a DKG newsletter article, “Mastering the Method of Marketing”, andCindy Guidrozreviewed an article that focused on teaching the diverse talents of each student as opposed to teaching in batches.

Guidroz gave an update on the Fleur de Lis project to help with the daily necessities of Maison Metanoia. Members brought gift cards which will be given to residents for daily needs. Members will bring educational materials to their September meeting which will also be used by residents of Metanoia House.

Members also filled a basket with children’s books which will be donated to the new library in Livonia. As soon as the libraries open, Alpha Lambda will tour and donate books.

Subject of old sayings for Torchbearer Beta

Verlyne leblanc featured an agenda on interesting sayings from years gone by when the Beta Sigma Phi Torchbearers Beta Chapter met on June 1 in Virginie huffmanis at home.

The chapter plans to contribute to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank as part of its June service project. The installation of the 2021-22 officers will take place during the July meeting moderated by Suzanne Isler. Secret sisters will be revealed and names will be drawn for the next sorority year.

Mobile seat topic for BRCWRT

Paul Brueske, a longtime Gulf Coast resident, spoke about the last siege of the Civil War at the Baton Rouge Civil War Roundtable on May 20.

After New Orleans fell in 1862, Mobile, Alabama, became the main supply point along the Gulf Coast for war supplies and reinforcements for the Confederacy, Brueske said. Union forces won an 1864 battle for Mobile Bay, but failed to take the city. Even after Lee’s surrender at Appomattox in April 1865, Union leaders were unsure whether the rest of the South would lay down their arms, so the siege of Mobile was decreed to ensure complete victory. This often neglected siege involved significant Union naval and land forces. The result was a surrender of the last Confederate force east of the Mississippi.

Cortana Kiwanis helps Quest for Vests

The Cortana Kiwanis Club presented a check to the organization Officier Lévis Quest for Vests, founded by an 8-year-old child Levi Russell. The money will be used to purchase an Angel Armor bulletproof vest to protect a local police officer.

Levi spoke to Cortana Kiwanis to explain her passion for protecting the lives of law enforcement. Levi started fundraising in 2018 and has provided over 20 vests to date. For more information visit Officer Levis Adventures on Facebook.

Cortana Kiwanis meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Piccadilly Cafeteria on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.