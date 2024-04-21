One week before the spring game, the Oregon Ducks present themselves physically during a dress rehearsal scrimmage

EUGENE For the Oregon Ducks, the last few weeks have been devoted to preparing for the spring game on April 27: refining what is already in place, developing the roster, attracting new faces on the field and within the team. coaching staff, and meet the challenges between the lines and beyond.

Saturday was a dress rehearsal of sorts for coach Dan Lannings' team, as the Ducks took part in their final scrimmage with a week to go before the game and the festivities that will cap off a crucial spring.

Really, a nice positive scrimmage for us,” Lanning said. There are a lot of things to improve, but it's really physical. I have seen better execution at times. The offense did a good job moving the ball at times, but they also turned the ball over. The defense started with a great three-and-out and great give and take. I think they won both the red zone situations and the two minute situations at the end.

The melee, as usual, was closed to the media and spotlighted specific details on those who saw it. But in general, Lanning praised his team's physicality.

It was a lot more physical that scrimmage, and that's what you want to see, Lanning said. It’s always a fine line as a coach, trying to decide if you go out there and play with both hands. But it's not football. We had a physical scrimmage today, and it showed in the trenches, in our tackling, in our blocking. It was really positive.

Winning at the point of attack and in the trenches will be even more crucial now that Oregon regularly competes against physically imposing teams in the Big Ten Conference. Lanning has recruited players over the years, particularly on the offensive line, to fit that style.

Mentality can become a tired cliché in football, but Lanning said he's focused on building a disciplined foundation in the spring so his team will be ahead of the game (and commit fewer penalties) in the spring. autumn.

Saturday's melee was proof that the group still has work to do on that front, he said.

Our passion today was really good,” Lanning said. There was good juice, but I think this passion became a weakness. We had more penalties today than in our previous scrimmages, and that was because of things that happened after the whistle. We must be able to control this. This is not the team that is going to beat us. This is something we needed to improve on from last season.

Lanning added that he hopes the group doesn't get ahead of itself and takes full advantage of the remaining practices before the spring game.

We're not there yet, Lanning said. We have to get to Tuesday first, and Thursday first. We still have a lot of work to do. We must enjoy every day we have. But I know this atmosphere (at Autzen Stadium) is going to be a lot of fun for our players who will experience it for the first time.

Oregon's spring game begins at 1 p.m. April 27 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

