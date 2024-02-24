Working visit of President (RI) Ir Joko Widodo accompanied by the Governor of North Sulawesi inaugurates the Lolak Dam – Teropong Indonesia News





Teropongindonesianews.com Bolmong – working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Ir. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by the Governor of North Sulawesi Prof. Dr. Olly Dondokambey, SE with a number of groups on a working visit (Kunker) regarding the inauguration of the Lolak Dam in Bolaang Mongondow Regency (Bolmong), North Sulawesi (Sulut), Friday (02/23/2024 ). President Jokowi said that water management must be a focus of work and that in the future, water and energy issues will become a big problem if we do not prepare now. He went on to say that President Jokowi said that Indonesia has 4,400 rivers, but only 292 rivers have dams. Unlike China, which has 98,000 dams, South Korea has around 20,000, while Indonesia has only 292. The President said the Lolak Dam can accommodate 16 million cubic meters on approximately 2,200 hectares. Having a dam with more or less the same capacity as other provinces, we hope to be able to manage our country's water well so that it is useful. He went on to say that Lolak Dam can also provide raw water to the Bolaang Mongondow community, reducing flooding by 29 percent. Likewise for mini hydropower, said the President, based on information from North Sulawesi Governor Olly Dondokambey, Bolaang Mongondow Regency is the rice barn of North Sulawesi. We really hope that the Lolak Dam can be useful for all of us, he concluded. North Sulawesi Governor Olly Dondokambey added that with the existence of the Lolak Dam, it is hoped that Bolmong will increasingly become a rice granary in North Sulawesi. Furthermore, the availability of raw water and flood management can become a potential for new tourism creations in Bolmong Regency, concluded Governor Olly. Meanwhile, President Jokowi and Governor Olly's entourage used a helicopter to depart from Manado to Bolmong and then to Bitung. Roustam

