Haleem Adil calls for lifting of ban on meeting Imran Khan in Adiala prison





KARACHI: PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday demanded lifting of ban on party founder Imran Khan, lodged in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, and highlighted the threats to the life of the former Prime Minister.

“Meetings with Imran were banned after the arrest of some terrorists a few days ago. The party leaders and I have a meeting planned with Imran tomorrow and we must not be banned. Otherwise, the entire nation will gather outside the prison. We do not want to risk Imran’s life as the country cannot undergo further tests,” the PTI leader warned while addressing the media outside the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Referring to allegations of fraud in the February 8 elections, the PTI leader said his lawyer, Barrister Ali Tahir, had filed a petition with the election tribunal regarding electoral fraud in the NA-238 poll, claiming that he had won the seat with a lead of more than 75,000 votes against his candidate. rival candidate of the MQM-P.

“This issue is not just about getting a mandate but saving the votes of the general public who came to vote, Adil said and added that “every Pakistani citizen has the right to vote, and we are here to restore this right before the courts”.

He said they would not give up and that “this was only the beginning.”

Adil added that the PTI will move the Supreme Court to retain its stolen mandate and said an FIR has been filed against returning officer Qazi Farooq Ahmed and district returning officer Altaf Sheikh of his constituency under the Article 22-A.

22 seats in the National Assembly, two in Hyderabad and 38 in our provincial assembly were stolen. The people of Karachi voted for Imran on February 8, but our mandate was stolen on February 9 as part of a conspiracy, Adil said.

Mocking the PPP government in Sindh, the PTI chief said the province had been handed over to “extortioners, blood shedders and targeted killers”, adding that the PTI had polled over a million votes in Karachi and that Imrans party would always stand by it. the inhabitants of the port city.

Adil also announced that the PTI had decided to hold a march to recover the stolen Karachi mandate, backed by a million-strong march planned afterward, adding that the party's central committee will officially announce the date soon.

We will mobilize our million voters for a day. We will march legally after getting permission, he added.

Adil concluded by saying that the issue of rigged elections would also be brought before the public courts and vowed to recover the stolen warrant and release Imran from jail.

