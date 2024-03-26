Keep me in jail but release other PTI leaders, says Imran





RAWALPINDI:

Imran Khan, founder and former prime minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Tuesday expressed his willingness to remain in prison while urging authorities to release other leaders of his party.

Addressing the media during the hearing on the ₹190 million referral, Imran again urged Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to hear the PTI's May 25 petition and form a judicial commission to investigate the matter. the incidents of May 9.

“No investigation has been conducted into these incidents so far,” Imran stressed, adding that “withholding” information is also a crime.

“A political party is being eliminated following the May 9 incidents,” the PTI founder said.

Pleading for a thorough investigation into the February 8 elections, Imran demanded scrutiny, questioning the legitimacy of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct investigations amid allegations of fraud.

In a plea for fairness, Imran urged authorities to consider releasing other PTI leaders while he remains incarcerated, saying: “If you want to keep me in prison, keep me but release the others “.

He cited the health problems of party leaders such as Dr Yasmeen, Mehmoodul Rashid, Alia Hamza, Ijaz Chaudhry and Umar Cheema.

Read Experts not surprised by Imran's prediction of ousting government in 6 months

Addressing national security issues, Imran referred to revelations made at a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), noting Asad Majeed's identification of a “potential” threat.

He stressed the importance of re-evaluating Donald Lu's statement, suggesting that it may have implications warranting further investigation, particularly regarding the involvement of the US embassy.

He questioned why Pakistan's alleged violation of the figure had not been investigated, pointing out that the original figure resides in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He mentions that they received a summarized version.

Regarding security protocols, he stressed that the Prime Minister is not solely responsible for protecting the figure, but rather it is a shared responsibility within the office.

Imran also expressed frustration at receiving three convictions in just five days, recalling a TV presenter's warning about his expected sentencing by February 5. He wanted his hearings to be broadcast live.

Additionally, the PTI founder commented on the remarks made by Rana Sanaullah, comparing them to typical tactics used by “political mafias”. He stressed the need for fair political competition, especially in Punjab, where he highlighted the difficulties faced in meeting the parliamentary leader.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2460575/keep-me-in-prison-but-release-other-pti-leaders-says-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos