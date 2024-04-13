



China is supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine by helping Moscow in its biggest military buildup since the Soviet era, providing it with drone and missile technology, satellite imagery and machine tools, people said. senior US officials on Friday. However, the Chinese Embassy in the United States said it had not supplied weapons to any party, adding that it was not a producer or a party involved in the Ukraine crisis. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said U.S. President Joe Biden raised the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their recent phone call and that it was a topic of discussion. discussion with US allies in Europe and around the world. Photo: Xinhua News Agency via AP Chinese materials fill critical gaps in Russia's defense production cycle and help Moscow undertake its most ambitious defense expansion since the Soviet era and on a faster timeline than we initially thought possible of this conflict, said an official. We believe that one of the most revolutionary measures we currently have to support Ukraine is to persuade the PRC. [Peoples Republic of China] stop helping Russia rebuild its military-industrial base. Russia would struggle to maintain its war effort without the PRC's contribution, the official said. Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu () said normal trade between China and Russia should not be disrupted or restricted. We urge the US side to refrain from denigrating and scapegoating the normal relations between China and Russia, Liu said. Some of the information U.S. officials provided in a short briefing with reporters was based on declassified intelligence. They outlined a wide range of ways China is helping Russia in the two-year war against Ukraine without providing lethal assistance. The Russians likely used imports of machine tools from China to increase their production of ballistic missiles, the officials said. Last year, 90% of Russia's imports of microelectronics products came from China, a country Russia has used to produce missiles, tanks and planes, officials said. They said Chinese companies such as Wuhan Global Sensor Technology Co (), Wuhan Tongsheng Technology Co Ltd () and Hikvision Digital Technology Co () were supplying Chinese optical components for use in Russian systems, including tanks and armored vehicles. In addition, Russia received military optics for tanks and armored vehicles manufactured by Chinese companies iRay Technology () and the North China Electro-Optics Research Institute (), they said. China has supplied Russia with drone engines and turbojet engines for cruise missiles, the officials said, adding that Chinese and Russian entities were working to jointly produce drones in Russia. Chinese companies will likely supply Russia with nitrocellulose to make weapons propellants, helping Russia quickly expand its capacity to make key munitions such as artillery shells, they said. China is helping Russia improve its satellites and other space capabilities for use in Ukraine, increasing the Russian threat across Europe, and the United States has information that China is providing imagery to Russia for its war against Ukraine, they declared.

