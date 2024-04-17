Politics
Turkish foreign minister to visit Qatar as regional diplomacy seeks to contain Iran-Israel tensions
ANKARA Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan will travel to Doha on Tuesday evening where he is due to meet with Qatari officials, as Ankara seeks to bring the war in Gaza back to the forefront of regional attention since the focus shifted to the escalation between Iran and Israel.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday his country is stepping up diplomacy to prevent the war in Gaza from being overshadowed by Israeli-Iranian tensions since Tehran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel early Sunday morning. causing minimal damage.
Our Minister of Foreign Affairs had telephone conversations with his American, Iranian and British leaders. [and] their Jordanian counterparts, as well as the Secretary General of the United Nations. I also had a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Erdogan said Tuesday after a council of ministers in Ankara. We will also continue our telephone conversations this week.
Fidan will meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also the Gulf powers' top diplomat, in Doha on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Palestine and regional developments, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. a statement.
Fidan is also expected to meet Hamas political leaders based in the Qatari capital, Turkish public broadcaster TRT reported, citing diplomatic sources. Ankara does not consider Hamas a terrorist group and political leaders of militant groups can freely travel to Turkey.
Erdogan is among the most vocal critics of Israel's war against Hamas. Last week, Ankara announced restrictions on the export of dozens of products to Israel and its intention to maintain them until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.
After Fidans' visit to Qatar, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is expected to visit Turkey to discuss the latest developments over the weekend, according to TRT.
The diplomatic momentum comes as Israel assesses potential responses to the Iranian attack on Israel Saturday evening and early Sunday.
Regional powers including Turkey, Qatar and Egypt are warning both sides against further escalation. Tehran said the unprecedented attack was in retaliation for the Jewish states' strike on an Iranian diplomatic mission in the Syrian capital earlier this month, which killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Erdogan on Tuesday placed responsibility for the escalation on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his longtime foe who was absent for a brief period last year when the two leaders first met in person in New York in September as part of a diplomatic thaw.
Describing the Israeli strike on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus, the Syrian capital, as a violation of international law, Erdogan went on to say that Netanyahu himself and his bloodthirsty administration are undoubtedly the main culprits for the tensions that have put our hearts in mouth during conflict. night of April 13.
We believe that statements made without admitting this fact will do nothing to reduce tensions, he added.
The Turkish president also targeted Western capitals in a thinly veiled jab. Those who remained silent about Israel's aggressive stance for months immediately rushed to condemn the Iranian response, Erdogan said.
Gokhan Ereli, an analyst at the Ankara-based Center for Middle East Studies, believes that Turkey does not view the Iranian attack on Israel as completely independent of what is happening in Gaza.
Turkey nonetheless emphasizes the need to reduce tensions, as further escalation between Israel and Iran would affect all other countries in the region, Ereli told Al-Monitor. Additionally, Turkey is deeply concerned that Gaza is being forgotten amid these tensions.
Indeed, Erdogan reiterated his country's call for restraint on Tuesday. We call on all actors to stop the attacks and act responsibly. It is clear that our region is on the verge of renewed tensions unless the oppression in Gaza ceases.
A further escalation between Iran and Israel would also reduce the chances of a possible ceasefire in Gaza, according to the analyst.
As a number of actors are directly involved (in the Israel-Iran confrontation), the chances of a ceasefire are dwindling, he said, noting that the risk of a broader conflict in the region has already put the war in Gaza on the back burner. night light.
US-Turkish diplomacy
Meanwhile, the conflict in Gaza and the escalation between Iran and Israel were also on the agenda of the meeting between Fidan and the Acting Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs. John Bass Monday.
After the meeting, the senior US official met with Erdogan's chief advisor and spokesperson Akif Cagatay Kilic on Tuesday. In addition to bilateral relations, the two discussed the way forward to achieve greater peace and security in the region.
This article has been updated since its initial publication.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2024/04/turkeys-fm-visit-qatar-regional-diplomacy-seeks-contain-iran-israel-tension
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish foreign minister to visit Qatar as regional diplomacy seeks to contain Iran-Israel tensions
- Advocates say seismic hazards at Portland Fuel Center should be fixed
- Michigan football will be on three years of NCAA probation for recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic
- 6th Annual Little Black Dress Brunch
- Donald Trump's bond lender defends aid
- If PM Modi returns to power, country will go back 200 years: MP Stalin in Sriperumbudur
- Nittany Lions drop Doubleheader at Ohio State on Tuesday
- Shop for cowgirl fashion inspired by Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter'
- Xi Jinping, Olaf Scholz and Ukraine: lots of nice words
- What Jokowis' inglorious exit means for Indonesia | World News
- Las Vegas and Cincinnati officials track measles exposure from infected visitors
- Second day of Trump's Hush-Money criminal trial: Takeaways