Trump's Court Conduct Gives Democrats a Sleepy Joe Reply





Former President Donald Trump long cast President Biden as Sleepy Joe, accusing him of being too old and too weak to do the job. The Biden campaign now sees an opportunity to turn the situation around.

The campaign has increasingly highlighted reports that Trump appeared to doze off during his secret trial in New York, which began this week.

A weak and tired Donald Trump falls asleep in court once again, the campaign announced Friday on X, in response to a New York Times live blog post claiming that Trump appears to have fallen asleep again in court.

Later Friday, Biden's campaign called Trump Sleepy Don in a press release saying he had a nightmare week that included turning a blind eye.

These digs are notable because the Biden campaign and the White House have otherwise avoided commenting on the trial itself. Trump argued the affair was an attempt to interfere with the 2024 election, claiming without evidence that Biden orchestrated it in the run-up to their November rematch.

The Trump campaign fired back at the Biden campaign on Friday, calling the Times fake news coming from a reporter who wasn't even in the courtroom.

Compare that to Biden constantly falling asleep in meetings, and repeatedly tripping and breaking his ass while falling, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

The Times reporter who wrote the blog post, Maggie Haberman, said in an email that she was watching from an overflow room outside the courtroom.

Unlike Trump's aides sitting behind him in the courtroom, I was in the overflow room and, along with other reporters, could see his entire face on a very large screen thanks to a camera in closed circuit, Haberman said.

The trial is the first of four Trump faces in the run-up to the 2024 election. In New York, he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment intended to silencing an adult film actress over an alleged sexual tryst.

Trump is expected to be present every day of the trial, which began Monday with jury selection.

It's not entirely clear whether Trump fell asleep in court. Washington Post reporters watched the trial from inside the courtroom, but seated behind Trump and from the overflow room where there is a video feed. They saw his eyes close several times this week.

During questioning by jurors on Tuesday, Trump closed his eyes and at times lowered his head. A moment later, Trump was leaning back and his eyes appeared closed while his head tilted occasionally.

On Thursday, Trump appeared to rest his eyes as the judge, Juan Merchan, read detailed jury instructions.

When there were early reports that Trump appeared to be dozing in court on the opening day of the trial, the Biden campaign responded playfully, using that to highlight a major issue for Democrats this election cycle .

Wake up Donald: After stormy media coverage on abortion ban, Trump poll memo attempts to quell panic, reads the subject line of a Biden campaign press release.

The press release referenced a Trump campaign memo that downplayed the political potency of the abortion issue in Arizona after a state Supreme Court upheld a near-total ban on abortion there last week.

Biden's campaign told the Washington Post that it remains focused on issues other than Trump's trial.

“Our campaign and that of the President are focused on the American people and not on the trials and tribulations of Donald Trump,” Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement. We also don't sleep on the fact that campaigns are won by the candidate who stays focused on fighting for the American people, without getting distracted by their own grievances or seeking revenge and retaliation.

Yet Trump's criticism is part of a sustained effort by the Biden campaign to amplify examples of the former president mixing people up, distorting facts or forgetting his words, as Biden officials grapple with concerns about Biden's own mental health. Even though Biden, 81, is only a few years older than Trump, 77, polls show voters are more concerned about Biden's age.

At the White House, officials repeatedly declined to comment on the matter and suggested Biden was not paying close attention.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday, the first day of the trial, that she expected Biden to receive an update at some point in the day, but that he was focused on meetings with foreign leaders that day. Asked about the next day's trial, she said Biden was focused on a three-day tour of Pennsylvania that he was starting that day.

Jury selection in Trump's trial concluded Friday afternoon and opening statements are expected Monday.

The trial, Trump said Friday afternoon on social media, is a long and rigged contest of endurance.

Isaac Arnsdorf and Tyler Pager contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/04/19/biden-trump-court-sleeping/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos