Kamala Harris is more trustworthy than Donald Trump on the US economy





Unlock the US Election Countdown Newsletter for Free

The stories that matter about money and politics in the race for the White House

Americans are more likely to trust Kamala Harris to manage the U.S. economy than they are to trust Donald Trump, a new poll finds, marking a dramatic shift in voter sentiment after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for the White House.

The survey, conducted for the Financial Times and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, is the first monthly poll to show the Democratic presidential nominee ahead of Trump on the economy since it began tracking voter sentiment on the issue nearly a year ago.

Forty-two percent of voters said they trust Harris more to handle the economy, compared with 41 percent who said they trust Trump. While Trump’s numbers were unchanged from last month, Harris’ standing represents a 7 percentage point improvement over Biden’s numbers in July.

The fact that voters were more positive about Harris than Biden … says as much about Biden's poor performance as it does about Harris's good performance, said Erik Gordon, a professor at the university.

You are seeing a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Despite strong U.S. growth and jobs numbers, Biden struggled to convince voters that his economic policies were good for them, a trend that continued after he withdrew from the presidential campaign.

Americans still overwhelmingly cite inflation as their biggest concern heading into the November election, and the survey shows that just 19% of voters believe they are better off today than they were when Biden took office in 2021.

But the new FT-Michigan Ross poll also shows that Harris may be able to distance herself from Biden on economic issues. Fully 60% of respondents said she should either break completely with the president’s economic policies or make major changes to his agenda.

Harris also enjoyed a significantly higher approval rating than Biden, with 46% of registered voters saying they approved of the job she was doing as vice president, compared to 41% who said they approved of the job the president was doing.

You are seeing a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

However, the survey also showed that underlying economic malaise among the electorate could still benefit Trump, who in a nationally televised news conference Thursday continued to criticize the Biden administration for its record on inflation.

Only one in four registered voters rated the economy as excellent or good, and 42% said they would be much better off or somewhat better off if Trump won four more years in the White House. Only 33% said they would be much better off or somewhat better off under Harris.

Gordon said: “The poll is good news for previously anxious Democrats, but their concerns are not over because voters still feel better off with Trump as president, and most voters think of their own interests first and big policy issues second.”

You are seeing a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Trump also fares better than Harris in polls on some specific economic issues, including trade, where 43% of voters said they trust him more to handle economic relations with China, compared to just 39% who support the vice president.

Recommended

Trump has long advocated a protectionist trade policy with Beijing and has threatened to raise tariffs on cars and other consumer goods imports if he remains in the White House for four years.

Representatives for Harris and Trump's campaigns did not respond to requests for comment.

The FT-Michigan Ross Poll was conducted online by Democratic strategists Global Strategy Group and Republican pollster North Star Opinion Research from August 1 to 5. It reflects the opinions of 1,001 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Join US financial commentator Robert Armstrong and his colleagues from Tokyo to London for a subscriber-only webinar on 14 August (12:00 BST/07:00 EST) to discuss the recent trade turbulence and where markets are headed. Register here to get your subscriber pass at ft.com/marketswebina and ask our panel your questions now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/cf9a7c4d-3b82-4867-892c-f4f95daebbc7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos