Politics
New Vietnamese leader's visit to China expected to foster further progress in bilateral relations
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam gestures during a press conference at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on August 3, 2024. Photo: AFP
At the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam will pay a state visit to China from August 18 to 20.
After taking office, Mrs. Lam paid a state visit to China, which will be one of the major events in Vietnam's foreign policy in the second half of 2024. President Lam's upcoming visit to China reflects Vietnam's consistent diplomatic stance and policy choices, in line with the core interests of China and Vietnam. It also contributes to maintaining global and regional peace and development.
The China-Vietnam cooperation based on good-neighborliness and friendship has a deep foundation. The two countries are geographically close, their destinies are closely linked, and their friendly relations date back several centuries. Throughout the revolutionary processes and the construction of modern history, the Chinese and Vietnamese people have supported and helped each other. The establishment and leadership of the CPC and the CPV in the revolutionary struggles of their peoples are closely linked. China helped Vietnam in its fight against the French and American forces, which has been important and well-documented in history and deeply engraved in the memory of the Vietnamese people.
The Sino-Vietnamese revolutionary leaders have forged a profound friendship of “comrades and brothers” between the two countries, which is a true reflection and precious heritage of China-Vietnam relations. President Lam's visit to China has a profound and solid foundation and will also promote new progress in China-Vietnam relations.
Building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future is a strategic consensus between the leaders of the two countries. Since the reform and opening-up, especially since the 1990s, relations between the two parties and the two countries have been continuously improving and developing. Based on the intensive development of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, in December 2023, President Xi Jinping visited Vietnam and reached an agreement with then Vietnamese leader Nguyen Phu Trong to jointly build a strategically important China-Vietnam community with a shared future. The two sides issued a joint statement, marking the beginning of a new phase in the development of China-Vietnam relations.
China and Vietnam are both on the path of modernization, vigorously developing their economies and pursuing their respective century-old goals. Against the backdrop of the complex changes in global and regional patterns as well as the need to cope with many uncertainties, Lam chose to visit China to plan the future of bilateral relations with Chinese leaders. This will further promote the building of a strategically important China-Vietnam community with a shared future, deepening practical cooperation in various fields. This is a historical and practical choice for the development of China-Vietnam relations, which is related to the fundamental interests and well-being of the people of the two countries as well as the cause of modernization that the CPV has been unswervingly pursuing.
In 2021, President Trong proposed creating a new model for Vietnam's foreign policy, namely “bamboo diplomacy.” This strategy aims to create a favorable external environment for Vietnam's goal of building a socialist-oriented developed nation by the middle of the 21st century. President Lam should continue to adhere to the diplomatic path set by the 13th National Congress of the CPV and further promote the “bamboo diplomacy” strategy initiated by Trong.
One of the important features of Vietnam's “bamboo diplomacy” is to maintain a balanced strategy among major powers in the context of international integration. Although President Lam has only recently taken office, we have already seen that Vietnam has demonstrated a good balance in its diplomatic interactions with major powers such as China, the US and Russia.
Lam’s choice of China as the destination of her first overseas visit since taking office is a sign that Vietnam attaches great importance to its relations with China. But at the same time, judging from its experience, the country has no intention of turning a deaf ear to the US. The US has already made diplomatic moves by sending US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Trong’s funeral in late July. President Lam is expected to meet with the US leader at future international events, which will further strengthen Vietnam’s comprehensive strategic partnership with the US.
The author is director of the Institute of Vietnamese Studies at Zhengzhou University. [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202408/1318190.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New Vietnamese leader's visit to China expected to foster further progress in bilateral relations
- College Football Conference Power Rankings 2024: SEC starts season on top, but Big Ten not far behind
- Giant 'Doomsday Fish' Surfaces Day Before Earthquake
- Prime Minister Modi at Voice of the Global South Summit
- USA Table Tennis | Tahl Leibovitz and Irina Rus Crowned 2023 USATT North Carolina State Champions
- A brawl erupted in the parliament over the status of a jailed opposition figure. #Turkey #BBCNews
- Reckless driving charges filed in crash that killed hockey player Gustavus – West Central Tribune
- Infected blood scandal victims to receive lifetime compensation
- Phnom Penh's Xi Jinping Boulevard highlights Cambodia's new deepening ties with China amid development and debt concerns in 2024
- Brawl in Turkish parliament over sacked MP | National
- PM Modi stresses need for de-escalation in Gaza in phone call with Netanyahu | India News
- Thunderstruck: Hannibal girls tennis gets unexpected spark in summer | Sports