Leave your MAGA hats and Harris gear at home on Election Day: Here's why





(KSWB) When it comes to balancing free speech and the integrity of the electoral process, MAGA hats supporting former President Donald Trump and clothing championing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris might be on point. at the forefront of the discussion. As the country prepares for the upcoming November election, those planning to vote in person at a polling place should be aware of the rules regarding what can be worn to vote. A number of states have banned political clothing at polling places. What is prohibited and where? A total of 21 states have regulations on dress for in-person voting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. This includes Arkansas, California, Delaware, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont. Called election campaign clothing, T-shirts, hats or buttons displaying candidates or partisan slogans are prohibited. This means that at least in most of these states, MAGA hats and shirts are not allowed, as are Harris buttons and clothing. There is an exception in Maine, where voters can display campaign buttons as long as their dimensions do not exceed 3 inches. Generally, in-person voters are advised not to wear political attire within 50 to 200 feet of a polling location. A full summary of election campaign bans near polling places can be found here. Why do we have dress codes? Simply put, these restrictions are intended to ensure a neutral environment for voters. Election officials argue that banning all political attire in the voting area helps maintain an impartial voting environment. The reason is simple: voters should feel free to vote without fear of intimidation or undue influence from others in the polling station. By restricting such clothing, states aim to prevent opposing viewpoints from creating a hostile environment. As social media posts show, some voters feel the ban infringes on their personal free speech rights. Videos show voters being asked to remove their political clothing, in many cases sparking heated protest reactions. Many pointed to the First Amendment, which protects free speech. However, courts have generally upheld the power of states to regulate behavior at polling places. Election officials encouraged voters to familiarize themselves with their state's regulations regarding polling locations before heading to the polls, out of concern for the democratic process. Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports and streaming video, visit FOX 5 San Diego and KUSI News.

