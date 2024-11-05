Xi inspects central China's Hubei province -Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a museum to learn about efforts to strengthen the protection, research and use of cultural relics in Yunmeng County of Xiaogan, central China. Hubei Province. Xi inspected the cities of Xiaogan and Xianning in central China's Hubei Province from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

WUHAN, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the cities of Xiaogan and Xianning in central China's Hubei Province from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

Xi visited a museum, a vegetable farm and a village to learn about efforts to improve the protection, research and use of cultural relics, as well as efforts to promote rural revitalization.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a museum to learn about efforts to strengthen the protection, research and use of cultural relics in Yunmeng County of Xiaogan, central China. Hubei Province. Xi inspected the cities of Xiaogan and Xianning in central China's Hubei Province from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a vegetable farm in Panjiawan town of Jiayu county in Xianning, central China's Hubei province ). Xi inspected the cities of Xiaogan and Xianning in central China's Hubei Province from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Siyi Village in Panjiawan Town of Jiayu County, Xianning, Central China's Hubei Province . Xi inspected the cities of Xiaogan and Xianning in central China's Hubei Province from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Siyi Village in Panjiawan Town of Jiayu County, Xianning, Central China's Hubei Province . Xi inspected the cities of Xiaogan and Xianning in central China's Hubei Province from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with villagers during his visit to Siyi Village in Panjiawan Town of Jiayu County, Xianning, Hubei province (central China). Xi inspected the cities of Xiaogan and Xianning in central China's Hubei Province from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

