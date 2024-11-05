Will Trump's expected victory in US polls bring good news to Imran Khan, imprisoned in Pakistan?





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan remains behind bars after being arrested in August 2023 following his corruption conviction linked to the Toshakhana affair, where he was accused of illegally selling state gifts, among many other accusations. However, many of Khan's allies believe that Republican candidate Donald Trump's expected triumph in the US presidential elections could turn the tide or at least bring a sigh of relief to Khan imprisoned in Pakistan. But the question remains: why?

History tells us the story of rather friendly relations between the two populist leaders during Khan's regime, who also shared some ups and downs. In fact, the Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician has often praised Trump for his outside-the-box thinking style, which he said resonated with him in many ways.

Khan previously noted that Trump, a frequent muse for Internet memes, was once again quite unpredictable when it came to his unconventional approach to politics, a flair Khan attributes to the successes both leaders had during their political careers. distinct.

Imran Khan seduces Trump into the White House

On the contrary, Trump's approach to Pakistan, and particularly Khan, was a mix of praise and pragmatism. This is not a surprise, since the former US president is known for his transactional style, focusing more on whether the outcome conforms to Washington's strategic or economic interests rather than the two parties' joint manifestos. However, Khan's meeting with Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, in 2019 was a real game-changer in what some political pundits called a reset in US-Pakistan relations.

The meeting had marked the start of a fresh breeze after Trump suspended military aid to Pakistan in 2018, citing Islamabad's failure to do enough to fight terrorism, leading to a breakdown in ties between the two countries with nuclear weapons. But apparently Khan's charm won over Trump at the Washington meeting, where the latter expressed his willingness to mediate in the Kashmir conflict, a major point of contention between Pakistan and its old enemy India. and also recognized Pakistan's role in facilitating dialogue with the Taliban.

“We get along very well. I would say we have never been closer to Pakistan than we are today,” Trump said at the time. But are these fleeting moments of hope enough to revive Khan's tumultuous political career in Pakistan?

Well, experts believe that even if the scenario remains multifaceted, Khan can expect slightly better circumstances compared to the treatment he received from Joe Biden, who did not even contact Khan after his election victory in 2020. In fact, there was no telephone. call or direct communication from Biden to Khan for more than six months after his inauguration and while both were in office in their respective countries. Despite this, official U.S. authorities, including the State Department, have clarified that Khan's legal disputes are solely the responsibility of the Pakistani justice system. They refuted claims that Trump's return could directly influence Khan's plight, reiterating that Washington does not interfere in Islamabad's internal affairs.

“Allah, the army and America”

Commenting on the subject, Pakistani journalist Zain Siddiqui, who has run and worked with two of Pakistan's most renowned newsrooms, said: “However, it would be naive to assume that a US president would act solely on these grounds to interfere in an internal matter for a period of time. another country. Even if they do, such a “favor” will come with strings attached.

Siddiqui highlighted a very important factor: there is a saying in Pakistan that to rule you need three things: Allah, the army and Amreeka (referring to the United States of America). It appears that by driving a wedge between the US administration and the Pakistani state, Khan's supporters will certainly seek to “reverse” his ouster. It remains to be seen how successful these attempts will be.

It all depends on how Trump invests in Pakistan's affairs, especially when he said he wants to fix America first, he said.

The Pakistani newspaper further noted that there were indications that influential Pakistanis in the United States would seek to lobby Trump for relief from Khan, likely by pointing out the similarities the two men share. An influential Pakistani-American group explicitly supported Trump for precisely this reason, he pointed out.

Career parallels between Imran Khan and Trump

That said, on a lighter note, it's hard to ignore the eerie similarities between Trump and Khan's political backgrounds. Their careers are defined by fascinating parallels that call for comparisons, highlighting their distinct approaches to leadership and public engagement. Both leaders had benefited from their celebrity status before assuming positions of power. Khan is known worldwide for his charismatic personality and celebrity stature, particularly after hosting Pakistan's first Cricket World Cup in 1992.

On the other hand, Trump was a famous real estate mogul and eccentric television personality. Both leaders share a populist appeal, presenting themselves as advocates for change who challenge political establishments. Throughout their tenure, both leaders received widespread criticism and stirred up controversy. Trump's presidency has been marked by multiple scandals and a rocky relationship with the media, while Khan has faced several allegations and battled political opposition.

Another not-so-surprising common point: the two leaders position themselves as outsiders, questioning the status quo. Overall, the two leaders are known for their dramatic political clashes, mobilizing their supporters and keeping journalists on alert during busy news days. For example, Trump faced an aggressive uprising at the Capitol after losing the election, while Khan's political downfall led to violent rallies by his supporters against the political establishment in Pakistan.

Given Trump's approach to maintaining a small circle and his preference to surround himself with like-minded individuals, it is difficult to determine Khan's fate with certainty. However, Khan's supporters believe that hope always springs eternal, fueling their expectations of better days for Khan in politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/world/will-trumps-expected-win-in-us-polls-bring-good-news-for-pakistans-jailed-imran-khan-74960/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos