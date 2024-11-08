Will Trump get Imran Khan out of prison? Pakistan after the US elections





New Delhi: Pakistan's political elite is now fighting for US President-elect Donald Trump. A day after his election victory, ministers and opposition leaders began arguing over whether Trump would push for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is pinning its hopes on the Trump presidency.

PTI leader Syed Zulfi Bukhari announced plans to increase Khan's incarceration. “I will speak to Trump's team, his daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner about the injustices against Imran Khan,” he told the media.

Bukhari added that Trump had a soft spot for Imran Khan, having previously expressed concern over his imprisonment. A fake video of Trump promising to get Khan out of prison went viral, adding to the confusion.

But the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is not amused. The defense minister, foreign minister and foreign affairs spokesperson ruled out such a pardon, while announcing that Pakistan would take a cautious approach towards the Trump presidency.

Will Donald Trump intervene?

A congratulatory message for Trump was posted from Imran Khan's X account, describing the president-elect as Khan's very good friend while praising the resilience of the American people in securing Trump's victory.

Congratulations on behalf of myself and the PTI to @realDonaldTrump for winning the US presidential elections. The will of the American people prevailed against all odds. President-elect Trump will be good for Pakistan-US relations based on mutual respect for democracy and human rights. We hope he will push for peace, human rights and democracy globally, the message said.

Khan has been in prison since 2023 and faces more than 100 charges. He has now been acquitted in all but one case. On October 24, his wife, Bushra Bibi, was released from prison, nine months after they were both sentenced to 12 years in prison in the Toshakhana case. Khan remains in prison for complicity in the chaos of May 9, 2023.

Imran Khan is grappling with Pakistan's powerful military rulers, whom he accuses of supporting the current Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif. Despite his legal battles, Khan remains hugely popular in Pakistan, with his party winning the most seats in the February 2024 general election.

In an interview, Pakistani geopolitical analyst Uzair Younus said it was highly unlikely that Trump would intervene in Khan's release, as it would require direct engagement with the Pakistani military, a move Trump is not inclined to to take.

No relief for Imran Khan

The PML-N has expressed skepticism over the likelihood of US intervention in Imran Khan's case.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif played down any suggestion that the government might relent, even if Trump demanded Khan's release.

Some people say it's a matter of calling from America, and Imran Khan will be handed over to the callers [because] Pakistan cannot dare to refuse the call [from an American president]he wrote on he refused and proceeded with nuclear tests. On the other hand, Pervez Musharraf received a call and acceded to the demands imposed on him.”

Asif gave examples of where Pakistan stood firm despite international pressure, including then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif refusing a $5 billion offer and carrying out nuclear tests in 1998, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Adding fuel to the fire, Rana Sanaullah, the prime minister's adviser on political affairs, rejected any suggestion that Washington could pressure Pakistan to release Khan. He speculated that if the United States intervened, it could seek an exchange, for example freeing Imran Khan in exchange for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist serving a prison sentence in the United States for offenses related to terrorism.

In an appearance on ARY News Khabar Muhammad Malick Ke Saath, Sanaullah drew several parallels between Imran Khan and Donald Trump, stating that both are known for spreading lies, mocking others and attacking institutions. He added, [They] share traits like dishonesty, ridiculing others, and resorting to illegal tactics to achieve their goals. Trump, for example, rallied his supporters and stormed the White House.”

Asked about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's congratulatory messages to the US president-elect, Sanaullah dismissed them as just a diplomatic gesture and formality.

To be or not to be Trump's friend

The battles have also spread to social media. Former US Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad questioned how, with a Trump victory, General Asim Munir would justify Khan's imprisonment.

It is time to release Imran Khan and others detained without due process of law, Khalilzad wrote. In response, journalist Wajahat Kazmi called Khalilzad a spokesperson for the Goldsmith family.

Kazmi posted on X, Goldsmith family spokesperson begs newly elected US President Donald Trump to help release Imran Khan. Whether accusing the US of toppling Imran Khan's government or seeking help from its leader Haqeeqi Azaadi is purely comical.

Pakistani citizens have joined us with their favorite tool: memes.

An X user shared a clip of Manoj Bajpayee running with a knife in his hand from the film Gangs of Wasseypur, captioned: Trump walks towards Adiyala to free Imran Khan after learning that he has won.

Another shared a clip of Adele looking blank with the caption: Donald Trump when the Pakistanis tell him Imran Khan is in jail.

(Edited by Prashant)

