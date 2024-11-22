Bushra Bibi accuses Saudi Arabia of 'playing a role' in Imran Khan's ouster





Bushra Bibi, former first lady and wife of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, speaks in a video message, November 21, 2024. Screenshot via X/@PTIofficial

Bushra Bibi, the former first lady and wife of the incarcerated PTI founder, accused Saudi Arabia of playing a role in ousting the Imran Khan-led government in 2022 as she released a rare video message ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). ) “do or die” protest.

In the video statement shared on PTI's official retirement) Qamar Javed Bajwa, started receiving their calls.

Apparently referring to Saudi officials, the former first lady claimed that they had expressed their displeasure over Imran's action.

She claimed that Bajwa was asked: “Who is this person you brought with you?” […] we don't want such personalities. »

“Since then, they have launched a smear campaign against us and started calling Imran a Jewish agent,” the former first lady claimed.

Meanwhile, she noted that the PTI founder had sent a message that everyone should join the November 24 protest. “The date will not be changed under any circumstances.

The former first lady said the date of the protest could only be changed if the PTI founder made an announcement.

“Our protest will be in accordance with the law and the Constitution,” she said, emphasizing that no one can be prevented from organizing a “peaceful protest” in accordance with the law.

The statement drew sharp reactions from government officials, calling it a “suicide attack” aimed at damaging friendly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Reacting to the remarks, senior journalist Ansar Abbasi said sources close to General (retd) Bajwa have denied Bushra Bibis' allegations.

The source confirmed that Bajwa did not receive any calls after the visit.

Similarly, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, who was present during Imran's visit to Saudi Arabia, also denied the allegations and said that the PTI founder received more than what he received. he asked during the visit.

“What sharia law did Imran impose during his tenure,” he asked, adding what threat the former prime minister posed to Saudi Arabia.

“The real problem is that Saudi Arabia is investing in the country,” Ashrafi said, adding that a certain group is spreading propaganda against the friendly country. “This is an attempt to appease the forces hostile to Saudi Arabia,” he concluded.

On the other hand, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that Bushra organized her daughter's wedding ceremony in the same country which she accused of being involved in Imran's ouster.

“Gifts from the same country were sold in the black market,” he said, referring to the Toshakhana case against the husband-wife duo.

The rare statement from the former first lady comes amid allegations by ruling party leaders that she has taken center stage within the party since her release from prison last month.

They also claimed that Bushra Bibi was mobilizing party workers and linked the allocation of party tickets to the fact that lawmakers had brought thousands of workers to the November 24 protest in Islamabad.

However, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, quoting Imran Khan, categorically rejected these reports and said that she had just conveyed the message of the PTI founders to the party leadership. She will not enter politics and will not do so in the future, the lawyer clarified.

PTI protest

The federal government is preparing to intensify the party's “do or die” protest, with authorities planning to seal off Islamabad, while the PTI is also mobilizing its workers to ensure massive participation.

The former ruling party has been engaged for months in a political tug-of-war with the ruling coalition which it says came to power through rigged elections on February 8 and has staged numerous protests in the federal capital.

In a significant development today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the authorities concerned not to allow the PTI to hold its 'do or die' protest in the federal capital in violation of the Peaceful Assembly Act recently promulgated.

In a five-page verdict delivered after the hearing, the IHC's top judge noted that the petitioner's lawyer, who is a trader by profession, argued that life in the capital territory Islamabad came to a complete halt whenever there was political activity, a protest or sit-in.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ordered the authorities concerned to constitute a committee “which would be headed preferably by the Interior Minister or any other person to engage with the” PTI leaders, informing them of the sensitivity of the weekend due to the visit of the Belarusian president.

He added that no formal request had been sent to the authorities concerned seeking permission for the rally. [PTI’s protest].

“This Court has also been informed that although there is some communication with the officers of respondent no.5 [PTI] but no formal commitment as such has been made.

In case of “no breakthrough” in the talks between the government and PTI leaders, the authorities have the responsibility to guarantee public order without minimum for the lives of ordinary citizens and without violation of the law on gatherings in Islamabad, the High Court ruled.

