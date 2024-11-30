Politics
China Weekly (November 23-29)
1.Xi mresponds Lee Hsien Loong, calling for enhanced cooperation
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Singapore Minister of State Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing on Tuesday, calling for greater synergy in development strategies and enhanced cooperation.
Hailing the remarkable achievements made by Singapore during Lee's tenure as prime minister, Xi praised Lee's long-term support for China-Singapore cooperation. The two sides established a high-quality and future-oriented comprehensive partnership last year, setting a strategic path for the development of bilateral relations, Xi said.
Noting that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore, Xi called on the two countries to strengthen high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation in various fields, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples and contribute more to regional peace and prosperity.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Singapore Minister of State Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing, November 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
2.Negotiations on price commitments between China and EU continue and show progress (Commerce Ministry)
China and the European Union (EU) have made progress in their consultations on a price commitment plan for Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), and discussions are still ongoing, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
The remarks were made by ministry spokesperson He Yadong at a press conference. He noted that various sectors in China and the EU are looking forward to a proper resolution of the EU anti-subsidy case involving Chinese electric vehicles.
An electric vehicle on display during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, September 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
3.China welcomes with the greatest respect the eleventh set of remains of the CPV martyrs
The 11th batch of remains of Chinese People's Volunteer (CPV) martyrs who died during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea returned to China on Thursday as South Korea handed over the remains of 43 martyrs and their goods. China paid the greatest respect to these heroes upon their return.
Escorted by two J-20 fighter jets, a PLA Air Force Y-20 aircraft, also known as Kunpeng, carrying the remains of 43 CPV martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the war to resist the American aggression and helping Korea, landed in Shenyang Taoxian International. Airport Thursday.
Shortly after landing, the plane was greeted with a water cannon salute, the highest honor in civil aviation.
A burial ceremony for the 11th batch of remains of Chinese People's Volunteer (CPV) martyrs who died during the war to resist US aggression and aid Korea is held in Shenyang. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
4.China to extend visa-free stay to 30 days for ordinary Australian passport holders
Visa-free stays in China will be extended from 30 to 30 days for holders of ordinary Australian passports, starting from November 30, 2024 and lasting until December 31, 2025, the Chinese Embassy in Australia announced on Monday.
According to the embassy, Australian citizens traveling to China for business, tourism, family visit or transit exchange purposes will be eligible for a visa-free entry policy, provided their stay does not exceed 30 days.
Foreign tourists visit Beijing. (Photo: Chinese News Service/Jia Tianyong)
5.China's FAST telescope identifies more than 1,000 pulsars
China's Five Hundred Meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest and most sensitive full-aperture radio telescope, has identified more than 1,000 new pulsars, the National Astronomical Observatories under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC). .
The photo shows China's Five Hundred Meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest and most sensitive full-aperture radio telescope, in Guizhou Province. (Photo: Chinese News Service)
6.2nd China International Supply Chain Expo Held in Beijing
The second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), the world's first national exhibition focusing on supply chains, was held in Beijing from Tuesday to Saturday. The exhibition provides a comprehensive platform for business matchmaking and investment opportunities, fostering collaboration across a wide range of industries.
The second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), the world's first national exhibition focusing on supply chains, will conclude in Beijing on November 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
7.Master of Chinese poetry Ye Jiaying dies at 100
The doyenne of classical Chinese poetry Ye Jiaying died on Sunday at the age of 100, according to Nankai University where she held a teaching position.
You have devoted seven decades to researching, teaching and promoting classical Chinese poetry in China and beyond. She was the teacher of many renowned Chinese literary masters.
Born into a literary family in Beijing in 1924, Ye held teaching positions at American and Canadian universities. From 1979, she returned to the Chinese mainland every year to lecture on Chinese literature and poetry and lived at Nankai University during her final decades.
The doyenne of Chinese classical poetry Ye Jiaying speaks on her birthday in 2014. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Daozheng)
8.LianaGzhu Forum was held in Hangzhou
Under the theme “Exchanges and Mutual Learning for a New Model of Human Progress”, the second Liangzhu Forum, held in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, from Monday to Wednesday, brought together more of 300 Chinese and foreign cultural leaders. , diplomats, scholars, writers, archaeologists and musicians from more than 60 countries and regions to further exploit the rich cultural resources of Liangzhu.
The Liangzhu Ruins were listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019 as a testimony to the existence of Chinese civilization at least 5,000 years ago.
Breathtaking sunshine shrouds the Liangzhu Ruins with swirling mist in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province, 27 November 2024. (Photo/VCG)
9.Worthe second largest desert in the ld, closed by a green belt
The final 285-kilometer-long stretch of green barrier along the southern edge of the Taklimakan Desert was successfully installed with a rose sapling planted on Thursday in Yutian County of Hotan Prefecture, Uyghur autonomous region of Xinjiang (northwest China).
China had built a 2,761-kilometer-long sand-blocking green belt on the edge of the Taklimakan Desert by the end of 2023 using innovative methods, including biological measures, technical stabilization and photovoltaic sand management.
The photo shows the Populus euphratica forest in the Taklimakan Desert. (Photo: Chinese News Service/Wang Xiaojun)
10.26 Harbin's ice and snow world under construction
Construction of the seasonal Harbin Ice-Snow World in the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang province began on Wednesday, with ice blocks transported to the park after being stored for more than 10 months.
Harbin Ice-Snow World is a renowned seasonal theme park that enjoys great popularity every winter.
More than 10,000 ice construction workers and nearly 1,000 pieces of mechanical equipment will enter the park for the construction process. By mid-December, visitors will be able to enjoy the one million square meter ice and snow park.
A machine removes icicles before the construction of the 26th Harbin Ice-Neige World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, November 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Kun)
