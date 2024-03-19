Oregon State University Athletics





BOISE, Idaho OSU gymnastics competed Sunday afternoon and posted a score of 196.950 en route to a team victory over Boise State (196.750) and Utah State (195.950) at Extra Mile Arena. Sunday's game marked the end of Oregon State's regular season, with the Pac-12 championships scheduled for next weekend. OSU gymnastics competed Sunday afternoon and posted a score of 196.950 en route to a team victory over Boise State (196.750) and Utah State (195.950) at Extra Mile Arena. Sunday's game marked the end of Oregon State's regular season, with the Pac-12 championships scheduled for next weekend. Oregon State started Sunday's game on the floor and got off to a hot start, as Kaitlin Garcia led things off with a career-high-tying 9.9. Followed by a pair of 9.825s from Savannah Molenaar And Sage Thompson , Ariane Jong built on the momentum of last week's 9.9 with a 9.875 of its own; Jade Carey what ended up as a rotation score of 49.325 was rounded off with a 9.9. Like Garcia in rotation number one, Natalie Briones scored a career-high in the opening spot in the team's second rotation, which was vault. Briones' 9.875 was followed by a Thompson 9.8 and Garcia 9.85, while Young's momentum continued with a new career best of 9.85 in her first jump of the 2024 season. Sophia Esposito got a 9.825 before a Carey 9.85 rounded out a rotation score of 49.250. Entering Sunday's game ranked No. 7 in the nation, Oregon State's bars lineup once again proved why it is among the nation's elite, posting four separate scores above 9.9 to finish with a 49,525. Briones matched her career-high with a 9.90 and was followed by a Taylor DeVries 9.85, before the trio of Jennifer McMillan (9.925), Thompson (9.90) and Carey (9.95) provided a strong rotation for the Beavers. Carey posted a 9.925 on beam as OSU finished the meet with a 196.950, ahead of Boise State (196.750) and Utah State (195.950). The chase for history continued for Carey, who won event titles on bars and beam, bringing her career total to 112; she is now within four steps of equaling the record of 116, held by Chari Knight. Beaver gymnastics is back in action next weekend, heading to West Valley City, Utah, to compete in the Pac-12 Championships. OUR MISSION Oregon State Athletics strives tobowlEexcellentaauthenticVisionarySstudentaathletes (Go BEAVS).

