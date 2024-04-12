Haryanvi and Bhojpuri's IPL commentary is cruder than cricket. Don't waste the opportunity





New Delhi: The IPL commentary in Haryanvi would be entertaining if it weren't for the misogyny, double meaning and body shaming that some commentators engage in. Cricket has evolved from a men's game to the female IPL, female test cricket and female umpires and commentators. . The language has also changed from batman to 'batter', from Man of the Match to Player of the Match. Why can't Haryanvi commentary, or Bhojpuri for that matter, complement this change? For example, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, while commentating during an IPL 2024 match, recalled his own description of an umpire physically shaming him. Main use pregnant man where do you say? Mother has told me so much, when is your delivery? (I used to call him a pregnant man because of his big belly. I used to ask him when his delivery was), Sehwag said as his fellow commentators laughed.

Show full article







In another instance, Sehwag made a misogynistic comment while talking about a cricketer and his way of positioning the fielders, playing on the word set. By doing it this way, nothing is set in stone, my dream is never set in stone (You can't set up a hitter with that kind of field setting; I couldn't set up any girl), he said. What stops commentators like Sehwag from realizing how a comment without rude comments not only benefits the game but also the language and culture? Haryanvi songs have done enough damage to the culture by shaming women and propagating rules for them after marriage. The misogyny in Haryana is no mystery to anyone. The sex ratio at birth and the date of violence against women speak for themselves. Cricket commentators don't need to be a member of the club. When Jio Cinema, the official digital channel of IPL 2024, decided to include commentary in languages ​​other than English and Hindi, promotion of local culture must have been on their minds. But it's time for them to realize that some sort of filter is needed, and maybe even take action against errant commenters. Also read: What is a full toss in Jios Bhojpuri IPL? Ravi Kishan makes him cover the Ara-Chhapra distance

Turning beautiful into gross Bhojpuri is another language where the commentary often tends towards double meaning jokes. The Bhojpuri film and music industry has played a major role in ruining the image of this spoken language from Bihar. The opportunity that a platform like IPL offers them is being destroyed by male commentators who find it easier to fall back on crude jokes when simple cricket commentary will suffice. It's as if the language just can't be spoken without some comment about women or their clothes (ghagra, choli). The commentary in the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens was appalling to say the least. It was downright rude and insulting to women. ! pic.twitter.com/69KJnW3dZL — Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) March 25, 2024 Users on X (formerly Twitter) were not happy at all. These people don't know how to comment at all. They are only degrading the Bhojpuri language. They don't know what cricket is! These people don't know how to comment at all. They are only degrading the Bhojpuri language. They don't know what cricket is!

They need to learn to talk about cricket like Hindi commentators do

Ravi Kishan in every sentence of his commentary ee Eetihasik Chhad ba ho bhaiya https://t.co/0NdPaG4Oh0 — Ashutosh Rai (@Ashutosh199325) March 25, 2024 This is not to say that the commentary cannot be entertaining or relatable. Hawa main chahda hai, tau don't park a few, the vehicle must be fielder. (The shot is played in the air, your uncle does not catch the ball, a field player must be present). Haryanvi Commentary pic.twitter.com/LJhdEgvLC1 — Rahul (@Rahulmeelindia) March 27, 2024 However, such descriptions still rely on making things personal or drawing on familial references, which seems to suggest that the main idea behind such commentary is to make it funny rather than informative for the listeners. The slang is funny, but the jokes about women and body shaming are not. There are better ways to make people laugh and make the commentary entertaining. A cheap joke is not one of them. Opinions are personal. (Edited by Prashant)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/pov/haryanvi-and-bhojpuri-ipl-commentary-is-more-crass-than-cricket-dont-waste-the-opportunity/2036964/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos