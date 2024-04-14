Sports
The 4 Best Things We Saw During Ole Miss Football's 'Grove Bowl Games'
OXFORD Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin explained more than once this spring that he didn't put much stock in a traditional spring game. The schemes are simple. The value when evaluating the tape is minimal.
So why play one?
Football was definitely a secondary menu item at Saturday's Grove Bowl Games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, with hot dogs, dunks and tug-of-war making up most of the highlights of Kiffin's revamped event, with points awarded for all activities. The Red Team defeated the Blue Team 71-70 after Caden Davis ended the event by missing a decisive 65-yard field goal.
Joey Chestnut crashes during the Ole Miss football hot dog game
In an effort to boost the Blue Team, which trailed for most of the Grove Bowl Games before making a late run, Kiffin called on a legend.
Joey Chestnut, described by the official Major League Eating website as “the greatest eater in history,” holds the all-time record for eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
And his greatness was on full display. Chestnut defeated 20 hot dogs after entering Saturday's contest, which he entered with about 12:30 left on the clock.
It's a similar pace to the pace at which he set records. When asked afterwards to rate his performance, he simply said he was hungry.
“When you're down, you call in the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time),” Kiffin said.
Brandon Turnage wins the Ole Miss football dunk contest
The Rebels opened their Grove Bowl Games on a makeshift basketball court in the corner of the north end zone for a dunk contest.
The acrobatics on display probably wouldn't inspire Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard, one of the competition's judges, to invite Rebels to add a second sport, with the possible exception of Oxford native and Tennessee transfer Brandon Turnage.
Turnage threw down a windmill dunk with his back to the basket, earning perfect 10s from a panel that also included former Rebels AJ Brown, Elijah Moore and Cody Core.
His performance in the final of the competition was not as sparkling, but still enough to easily beat Tre Harris.
Tug of war causes hilarity
No part of Saturday afternoon's event was more competitive than the tug-of-war session that took place after the first quarter of seven-a-side action.
A team led by former New York Giants coach Joe Judge won the staff-versus-staff matchup, but Ole Miss offensive line coach John Garrison was brave enough to get involved in a game with active players.
Garrison helped his team to victory, telling the on-field announcer that he was “exhausted” and just happy that his team got through it without sustaining any injuries.
Pi Beta Phi's reward for claiming the Ole Miss sorority tug-of-war championship was a match against recruiting staffer and “The Bachelorette” contestant Michael Hess. Within seconds the decision was made, with Pi Phi claiming an emphatic victory.
Young people combine in a seven-on-seven game
The possibilities to analyze real football turned out to be minimal on Saturday.
Ole Miss provided no statistics for the seven-on-seven flag football action, which seemed to form its own rules along the way.
However, there were some highlights on the reels.
Transfer defenders Pooh Paul, Louis Moore and Trey Amos came down with interceptions. But the best bit of individual brilliance came in the third quarter, when sophomore wideout Ayden Williams reached out one hand and grabbed a backwards pass from early-enrollment quarterback AJ Maddox along the sideline for a big gain.
David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at [email protected] or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.
