'Guy Literally Saved My Son's Life': Man Prevents Flying Hockey Puck From Hitting Boy, 4





A AkronOhio, mother's search for a Cleveland Monsters fan who protected her son from a flying hockey puck is over. Asia Davis recently posted on TikTok that she was looking for the man who was filmed stopping a speeding puck from hitting her 4-year-old son Nasir in the head during a game on Thursday. “It just makes me sick to think about it because I had the reaction time of a sloth. This guy literally saved my son's life, he prevented a life changing event from happening,” Asia said in the videoexplaining that the moment came at the end of the third period, when the American Hockey League game was getting hectic. The puck came so close to the child that there were ice particles in his hair, Asia said in the video. The message went viral and the man was eventually found. Saturday night, during the team's final home game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the mother and son were reunited with the man we now know to be Andrew Podolak, thanks to the help of the Monsters. They all took part in the ceremonial puck drop before the game, and then Nexstar's WJW caught up with the trio. WJW photo

"I saw it fly by and my first instinct was to just cover it up," Podolak said of the big moment. "There were a few other kids behind me too, so I just tried to jump in front of them. And it was able to deflect off my hand and luckily go over him and fall behind me.

There may be some fate behind all this: Andrew said his lucky number is 7, and during that game they were in section 107, row 7, and seats 7 and 8. KTLA's sister station WJW reports.



