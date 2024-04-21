a seventh place is still possible for the Fourasins





Villeneuve-sur-Lot, the Fourasins, beaten to the limit (3-2) during the first leg, will try to turn the situation around this Friday in front of their audience and end the season on a positive note, a week later, on April 26. Before that, the supporters of Lot-et-Garonnais were able to attend a very controversial meeting that ended late in the evening. The first two matches were in favor of the locals. Jules Cavaille (n98) defeated Paul Gauzy (n101) in 4 sets (11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10). Olajide Omotayo (n74) then won against Andra Landrieu (n52) over the same number of sets (11-5, 11-7, 6-11, 11-9). With the score 2-0 at half time, the chances looked very compromised for the Maritimes. However, at the restart, Marcos Madrid (n104) dominated Johan Barius (n152), still in 4 sets (6-11, 5-11, 11-7, 8-11), as did Andra Landrieu against Jules Cavaille (7-11 ). , 11-9, 4-11, 6-11). The Presqule players restored the situation and the two teams showed a perfect draw, 2-2 and 8-8 in terms of sets won and lost. A breathtaking finale The fifth movement, decisive, is breathtaking. Olajide Omotayo, the great architect of Villeneuve's victory, eventually won by the smallest margin ahead of Paul Gauzy (7-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 11-9). This very narrow defeat in Lot-et-Garonne gives Fourasins hope for the second leg. We know the influence of the crowd in overtaking players when they are at home. The Maritimes need to win 3-1 or 3-2 with a better goal difference than the first leg to finish seventh out of 12, which would be very good for their first season in the professional division. The Villeneuve-sur-Lot team, led by Cdric Lepage, will again consist of the Nigerian Olajide Omotayo, n74, the Frenchman Jules Cavaille, n98, and the Sudois, Johan Barius, n152. The Fourasins will also field their typical team: Andra Landrieu, n52, Marcos Madrid, n104 and Paul Gauzy, n105. Loc Bobillier, n158, is the team captain. The match will be refereed by Patrice Jouette, assisted by Bruno Ruiz.

