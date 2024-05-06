Aruna ousts Korean opponent at Saudi tournament





Celebrate Aruna maintained his impressive form at the WTT Saudi Smash to beat South Korea's Lee Sang Su 3-2 in the second round of the men's singles at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. The world number 19 Nigerian dominated the early stages, winning each of the first two matches 11-9. However, the determined Korean fought back to level the match at 9-11, 7-11 in the third and fourth games. The deciding match was an exciting affair. Aruna raced to a 4-1 lead, but Lee Sang Su clawed back to 4-4. Both players showed careful but also aggressive shots, with the Korean even having a match point at 10-8. A backhand topspin from Aruna proved crucial, causing the Korean to make two errors and level the score at 10-10. While a missed shot from Aruna put the Korean ahead again, the Nigerian showed remarkable composure, matching his opponent shot for shot and eventually winning the thrilling rally 13-11. This win mirrors Aruna's first-round performance against Indian legend Sharath Achanta, and showcases his fighting spirit and ability to perform under pressure. READ ALSO:Table tennis: Udoaka and Kuti rule in West Africa He becomes the second player to reach the round of 16, joining Iranian Noshad Alamiyan who caused the first upset of the day by beating world number five Jingkun Liang 3-2. Aruna's next challenge will be another Korean opponent, Daeseong Cho, in the third round (round of 16) scheduled for Wednesday, May 8.



Article page with financial aid promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' integrity and credibility journalism At Premium Times we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford expensive news subscriptions, we strive to deliver carefully researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth research on pressing national issues or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It's essential to recognize that news production comes at a cost, and we pride ourselves on never putting our stories behind a prohibitively expensive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest monthly contribution to help deliver on our commitment to free, accessible news? Support now

X

Do this later Support PREMIUM TIMES' integrity and credibility journalism At Premium Times we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford expensive news subscriptions, we strive to deliver carefully researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth research on pressing national issues or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It's essential to recognize that news production comes at a cost, and we pride ourselves on never putting our stories behind a prohibitively expensive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest monthly contribution to help deliver on our commitment to free, accessible news? Make a contribution ADVERTISEMENT TEXT: Call Willie – +2348098788999

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/nigeria-sports-news/691925-table-tennis-aruna-ousts-korean-opponent-at-saudi-tournament.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos