Four Seahawks claim CAA Postseason Honors





WILMINGTON, North Carolina Four UNCW softball players Kara hammock , Cassidy Relay , Skylar Stockton And Taylor Vitola have earned All-Coastal Athletic Association Postseason honors following a vote among the league's 12 head coaches. Four UNCW softball playersAndhave earned All-Coastal Athletic Association Postseason honors following a vote among the league's 12 head coaches. Stockton's breakout season landed the outfielder to the All-CAA First Team. Hammock, a pitcher, and Vitola, a second baseman, received All-CAA Second-Team honors, while Relay, an outfielder, earned CAA All-Rookie honors. “We couldn't be happier that four of our student-athletes received All-CAA Honors. Skylar, Tayler and Cass have done a phenomenal job for us at the top of the lineup, consistently setting the tone for our offense at the plate and on the bases,” said UNCW Head Coach Ashley Wade . “They have all played great defense this year too, making some game-changing plays for us in big situations. “Kara's tenacity on the mound, combined with her ability to shut down an offense, has played a huge role in our success this season.” Stockton has set career highs in nearly every major offensive category this season, including hits (46), home runs (4) and RBI (22). The Woodlands, Texas native also ranks among the league leaders in batting average (4th – .365), on-base percentage (2nd – .467), slugging percentage (7th – .524) and stolen bases (6th – 17 ). Hammock is an All-CAA performer for the third year in a row. The junior right-hander won 14 games in her career and finished the regular season with an ERA below 2.00 (1.64) for the first time in her career with a personal best of 127.2 innings pitched. Hammock also threw 12 complete games in his career and posted three shutouts. Hammock joins Krista Searle (2005-07), Carley Hughes (2006-08) and Peyton Jordan (2015-17) as Seahawks in appearing on three straight All-Conference teams. Vitola, the CAA Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, appears on the All-CAA Second Team for the second year in a row. The senior, one of UNCW's all-time leading hitters and base stealers, is the only player in school history with more than 200 hits and at least 70 stolen bases. Her 60 hits this year rank second in the CAA. Relay posted the highest batting average among CAA rookies this year with a .361 and bested all first-year players with 44 hits and 16 stolen bases. The native of Colts Neck, NJ, also recorded a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000 in conference play. UNCW has had multiple All-CAA selections for the fifth straight season the league has achieved postseason honors. The Seahawks begin their quest for their second CAA title in three years Wednesday against Elon at noon at Boseman Field. Tickets are available at UNCWSports.com/BuyTickets.

