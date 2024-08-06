Errani and Paolini win gold in women's doubles





Paris 2024: Day 10 recap and day 11 preview Good morning and welcome back to the official live blog of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games! Here's a quick summary of what happened yesterday: Day 10 was a memorable day, with world records set in four different sports, headlined by World Duplantis in men's pole vaulting, but also in the Team GB women's team sprint track cycling team, Aleksandra Miroslaw in women's speed climbingand the Italian Mixed Clay Pigeon Shooting Team during qualifying. Let’s hope day 11 is just as exciting! Here’s what awaits you: Thebasketball for menThe competition reaches the quarter-finals (from 11am), with the top eight teams from the groups battling it out as the competition moves from Lille to theBercy Arenain Paris.Menhockeyalso reaches its conclusion, and reaches the last four, aswomen football. The first gold medal will be awarded elsewhere inboxingat the historicalRoland-Garros StadiumWhile thecanoe sprintevents start at theNautical StadiuminVaires-sur-Marne. There are just15 Gold Medal Events on August 6, but they also include the second half of the women's sprint double in athletics, which is one of the highlights we've selected that day: Athletics (Track and Field) New champion crowned in absence of Jamaican stars and Richardson The reigningwomen 200mOlympic champion,Elaine Thompson-Herahis not in Paris after missing the Jamaican championships and trials. But her teammate Shericka Jackson is also out of action, having withdrawn from the 200m series due to an injury she recently sustained. And the US ShaCarri Richardson also failed to qualify for the 200m. That could become the biggest challenger for the American gold medalGabby Thomasthe bronze medalist in Tokyo. Thomas is fourth all-time behind Flo-Jo, Jackson and Thompson-Herah. There are also two Britons in the final, including the 2019 world champion Dina Asher-Smithas well as St. Lucias, recently crowned 100m Olympic champions Julien Alfred. Skateboarding – Sky Brown Goes for Gold Thewomen park skateboardingToday's event takes place (preliminaries 12:30, finals 17:30), which, like three years ago, could produce one of the youngest podiums of the entire Olympic Games. All three medal winners from Tokyo Yosozumi Sakuranow 22;Hiraki Coconanow 15; andSky Brownalso 15 are back, and they are joined by the likes of the 14-year-old AustralianArisa Trewand 16 year oldKusaki Hinanoamong other things. Yosozumi, the reigning champion, nearly failed to qualify for Brown's final run at the Olympic qualifying series in Budapestthe day savedfor her best friend, who now has a chance to retain her title. But given the young dogs, that is far from certain. Medal Events Athletics (track and field)

19:57:W hammer throw final;20:15:M long jump final;20:50:M 1500m final;21:14:W 3000m steeplechase final;21:40:W 200m final Boxing

21:3022:01:M 71kg semi-finals;22:0222:33:W 50kg semi-finals;22:3423:05:W 66kg semi finals(losing semi-finalists win bronze);23:0623:22:W 60kg final cycling track)

20:0520:15:M team sprint final To dive

15:0016:40:W 10m platform final Rider

10:0012:00:Jumping individual final The sailing

14:4315:23:W medal race for single-person dinghies;15:4316:25:M medal race for single-person dinghy

Depending on wind conditions Skateboarding

17:3018:30:W park final Wrestling

19:3020:05:M Greco-Roman 60kg medal final;20:0520:40:M Greco-Roman 130kg medal final;20:5021:25:W freestyle 68kg medal final Full day programhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/live-updates/5c6e8393-2eeb-4ec7-ad3e-7cc3b696e414 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos