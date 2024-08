French table tennis expects an increase in registrations after the Olympic Games

Brothers Alexis and Flix Lebrun with Simon Gauzy after the semi-final loss to China in the team event at the Olympic Games in Paris, August 8, 2024. ISABEL INFANTES / REUTERS At the French Table Tennis Federation (FFTT), the question is not whether there will be an influx of new members this fall, but how big it will be. Will it be a small wave, a big swell or a tidal wave that cannot be controlled? The world of table tennis is buzzing with excitement. Never before has this sport received so much media attention in France. The frenzy surrounding the Lebrun brothers, in particular Flix's bronze medal in the individual event and the team bronze in a match against Japan on Friday 9 July, has given table tennis unprecedented visibility, which is expected to lead to tangible results soon. In many municipalities, the first two weeks of September are an opportunity for clubs to recruit new players at sports forums and other club fairs. The 3,150 table tennis clubs in France are preparing for a large influx. “We run the risk of being overwhelmed, but we are doing everything we can: it would be unthinkable to leave someone out in the cold just because we cannot accommodate them,” warned Gilles Erb, president of the FFTT. Read more Subscribers only Olympic table tennis: the modest French Lebrun brothers generate unprecedented enthusiasm The federation currently has 228,000 members, up from 211,000 a year ago. “The Lebrun effect was already unmistakable in this growth before the Games,” Erb noted. “It will be even more important after the Games. The most conservative estimates so far predicted an increase of 25,000 new members this fall. It will probably be more.” 'Seeing the change in our sports dimension' The “Lebrun-mania” has exceeded all expectations, as the Flix Lebrun bronze medal match on August 4 was watched by 6 million viewers. “We hear people say that our sport has become hyped and trendy,” Erb said, finding it hard to believe. “The fact is that table tennis now exudes a much more modern, much less institutional image than before, thanks to the charismatic champions that are the Lebrun brothers and their spectacular games, which we promote through our various media channels.” Read more Subscribers only Table tennis prodigy Flix Lebrun wins bronze, boosting sport's popularity in France Faced with the expected influx of new members, the challenge for clubs may seem simple: increase training hours in the gym and the number of coaches (paid, volunteer or through employment programs). However, these measures come up against tense local economic realities, requiring creativity and reliance on improvised solutions. For example, the Alliance Nmes-Montpellier club, where the Lebrun brothers train (450 members), is considering sending the surplus of new players to neighboring local associations for training, while allowing them to keep their original memberships, in order to lighten the overloaded schedule. You have 46.39% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.

