Connect with us

Sports

NJ girls tennis: Morris/Sussex coaches' all-stars

NJ girls tennis: Morris/Sussex coaches' all-stars

 


NJAC-Freedom

First team: Audrey Lee, Hanover Park junior first singles; Caroline Oriala, freshman second single from Hanover Park; Tanvi Daita, Hanover Park junior third singles; Danielle Bulbin and Avani Sohoni, Hanover Park first doubles; Lily Horowitz and Sydney Kaplan, Morristown Beard second doubles

Second team: Olivia Minoia, Morristown Beard freshman first singles; Gigi Graziano, Morristown Beard sophomore second singles; Korryn Peterson, sophomore third singles from Madison; Malia Nugent and Olivia Chang, Villa Walsh doubles first; Olivia Parrillo and Alexandra Rezza, Villa Walsh second doubles

Honorable mention: Caroline Bibbee, Madison junior second singles; Sophie Kempe, Kinnelon senior; Alexandra Haines and Julie Haines, Kinnelon doubles; Asia Sohoni and Charlize Zhang, Hanover Park second doubles; Caroline Price and Lily Rubinfeld, Morristown Beard doubles

Division champion: Hanover Park

Sportsmanship Award: Mountain lakes

Morris Twp. NJ – October 2, 2024 – Laura Mosiello of Parsippany Hills competes in the semifinals of the Morris County Girls Tennis Tournament in Delbarton.

NJAC-National

First team: Taylor Wong, Parsippany Hills senior first singles; Sahana Singh, second singles from Parsippany Hills; Laura Mosiello, Parsippany Hills second third singles; Lucy Giardi and Ava Olsen, Randolph doubles first; Amy Myerson and Riyana Chaudhary, Randolph second doubles

Second team: Ava Pinto, Randolph sophomore first singles; Aarah Patel, second singles from West Morris; Megan Park, West Morris freshman third singles; Maggie Tilves and Juliana Moscatello, Mount Olive doubles first; Alexa Hahn and Sobia Yasser, Mount Olive second doubles

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.dailyrecord.com/story/sports/high-school/tennis/2024/11/05/northwest-jersey-athletic-conference-girls-tennis-postseason-honors/76044603007/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: