NJ girls tennis: Morris/Sussex coaches' all-stars





NJAC-Freedom First team: Audrey Lee, Hanover Park junior first singles; Caroline Oriala, freshman second single from Hanover Park; Tanvi Daita, Hanover Park junior third singles; Danielle Bulbin and Avani Sohoni, Hanover Park first doubles; Lily Horowitz and Sydney Kaplan, Morristown Beard second doubles Second team: Olivia Minoia, Morristown Beard freshman first singles; Gigi Graziano, Morristown Beard sophomore second singles; Korryn Peterson, sophomore third singles from Madison; Malia Nugent and Olivia Chang, Villa Walsh doubles first; Olivia Parrillo and Alexandra Rezza, Villa Walsh second doubles Honorable mention: Caroline Bibbee, Madison junior second singles; Sophie Kempe, Kinnelon senior; Alexandra Haines and Julie Haines, Kinnelon doubles; Asia Sohoni and Charlize Zhang, Hanover Park second doubles; Caroline Price and Lily Rubinfeld, Morristown Beard doubles Division champion: Hanover Park Sportsmanship Award: Mountain lakes NJAC-National First team: Taylor Wong, Parsippany Hills senior first singles; Sahana Singh, second singles from Parsippany Hills; Laura Mosiello, Parsippany Hills second third singles; Lucy Giardi and Ava Olsen, Randolph doubles first; Amy Myerson and Riyana Chaudhary, Randolph second doubles Second team: Ava Pinto, Randolph sophomore first singles; Aarah Patel, second singles from West Morris; Megan Park, West Morris freshman third singles; Maggie Tilves and Juliana Moscatello, Mount Olive doubles first; Alexa Hahn and Sobia Yasser, Mount Olive second doubles Honorable mention: Shannon Christal, Morris Knolls senior; Abigail Hsu, Morris Knolls senior; Bella McHugh, Roxbury senior; Ella Desjardins, Roxbury senior; Harini Talluri, Parsippany Hills senior; Hasini Talluri, Parsippany Hills senior; Noelle Thompson, Randolph senior; Lia Nowak, West Morris senior; Pritisha Panda, Mount Olive senior Division champion: Parsippany Hills Sportsmanship Award: Morris Knolls NJAC-Freedom First team: Maria Kozlowski, High Point junior first singles; Josie Nuzzo, Kittatinny senior second singles; Kyle Gallagher, Lenape Valley freshman third singles; Kendra Smith and Paige Henriksen, Lenape Valley doubles first; Sierra Wagner and Karina Czerhoniak, Vernon second doubles; Regina Williams, Lenape Valley senior first singles Second team: Jordan Valleau, Kittatinny senior first singles; Samantha Werner, Vernon junior second singles; Paige DeCaro, Kittatinny senior third singles; Karoline Czerhoniak and Kaymenia O'Brien, Vernon doubles first; Sophia Belardo and Bridget Schetting, Kittatinny second doubles Honorable mention: Juliette Miller, Vernon junior first singles; Lillian Hanlon, Kittatinny Sr.; Bailey Van Dyke, second singles from Lenape Valley; Julia Moskal, High Point senior second singles Division champion: Lenape Valley Sportsmanship Award: Highlight NJAC Independence First team: Audrey Rha, Whippany Park junior first singles; Amanda Wickenheisser, sophomore second single from Whippany Park; Audrey Lee, Whippany Park sophomore third single; Anna Koch and Ashi Shah, Whippany Park double first; Lily Ferguson and Sophia Berrios, St. Elizabeth second doubles Second team: Kiera Killion, Pequannock senior first singles; Morgan Artiglere, St. Elizabeth sophomore runners-up singles; Madeleine Soliman, St. Elizabeth senior third singles; Alyssa Massaroni and Olivia Ventola, St. Elizabeth doubles first; Audrey Kuo and Caitlin Eng, Whippany Park second doubles Honorable mention: Leah Hunt and Sam Rocciola, Pequannock second doubles; Mikaela Angelina Caldron, Boonton senior second singles; Mia Kaplan, Boonton senior first singles; Alicia Rodriguez, Boonton senior third singles; Shrujana Praveen, Parsippany junior first singles; Trinity Johnson, Parsippany junior second singles; Lauren Stelwagon, Whippany Park senior third singles Division Champions: St. Elizabeth and Whippany Park Sportsmanship Award: Boonton NJAC Colonial First team: Addisen Realista, a sophomore first singles from Sussex Tech; Michaela Schlesner, Newton senior second singles; Kirsten Ehrnberg, Newton senior third singles; Sinead Kerrick and Duncan Henriquez, Newton doubles first; Bridget Esposito and Leah Quinones, Sussex Tech second doubles Second team: Samantha Sutton, Newton senior first singles; Nina Lin, Sussex Tech senior second singles; Danielle Martin Conors, Sussex Tech senior third singles; Leah Psourudis and Mary Konack, Sussex Tech doubles first; Grace Carr and Zoey Vanderbeck, Wallkill Valley first doubles match Honorable mention: Megan Hinczynski, Hopatcong senior first singles; Sadie Hester, Hopatcong senior second singles; Wallkill Valley senior first singles Claire Hornak; Halle Schuele and Olivia Pasquale, Newton second doubles Division champion: Newton Sportsmanship Award: Wallkill Valley NJAC American First team: Sofia Cicarone, sophomore first singles from Mendham; Maya Gieszcyznski, Mendham's sophomore second single; Jin Zhang, Chatham senior third singles; Michelle Moran and Mary Zhang, Chatham doubles first; Eden Heitlinger and Kelly Nie, Chatham second doubles; Joyce Zhang, Chatham freshman first singles Second team: Brooke Misiora, Montville senior first singles; Alina Belinskaia, Chatham freshman second singles; Maya Vinu, Mendham second third singles; Eva Skibinsky and Abby Broder, Montville doubles first; Keira Fitzgerald and Hannah Cohen, Morristown second doubles Honorable mention: Tarini Daita, freshman lead single from Morris Hills; Saloni Panchamia, Morris Hills senior; Emily Dondero, Sparta's sophomore third single; Sukanya Vasudevan, Morristown senior second singles; Kaitlyn Rostiac and Anneliese Scala, Mendham doubles first; Morgan Soehnlein, Montville senior third singles; Aileen McEnroe, Chatham freshman; Brigid Kelly, Chatham Senior Division champion: Chatham Sportsmanship Award: Morristown

