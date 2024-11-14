Devonport hosts cricket legends at ACA Masters Tour 2024





The Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), in partnership with Cricket Tasmania and Devonport City Council, is proud to announce the ACA Masters Cricket Tour 2024, taking place in Devonport from Thursday 12 December to Saturday 14 December 2024. This highly anticipated three- The celebration of the day brings the community together through a T20 cricket match, Junior Blast clinics and family-friendly activities, all featuring some of the sport's most notable figures. The tour will present a star-studded line-up of Masters Players including Brett Geeves, Emily Smith, Tom Triffet, Hamish Kingston, Asha Smith, Alexander Doolan, Angela Burdon and Bobby Quiney. These valued players will bring their cricketing expertise and enthusiasm to Devonport, creating unforgettable experiences for fans and the community. Cricket Tasmania will host two cricket clinics during the Masters Tour period. The first clinic will take place on Thursday 12 December at Maidstone Park from 4pm to 6pm for players aged 10-16. The delivery of this clinic will be supported by Masters Players, which will serve as a training session for the Devonport and Spreyton Junior teams while providing additional opportunities for young players from the Don and Mersey Colts Cricket Clubs. ACA Masters Tours are a fantastic way to reconnect with old teammates, opponents and meet new ACA members. It also provides an opportunity to continue promoting cricket across the country and not just in the capitals. I look forward to helping children in Devonport continue their love and passion for cricket! said Masters player Bobby Quiney. A Cricket Blast Clinic will be held at the Devonport Oval for children aged 5 to 9 on Friday 13 December from 4pm to 5pm. This event is held in association with Devonport Cricket Club's Cricket Blast program and is open to all young cricket enthusiasts. That evening the excitement reaches its peak with a T20 match between Devonport Cricket Club and Latrobe Cricket Club at the Devonport Oval from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. The match will feature Masters Players, creating an exciting spectacle for the fans. The event is open to all, with light refreshments on offer and food and drink options available for purchase, including a barbecue and bar service. The community-focused festivities continue on Saturday, December 14, as Masters Players visit local senior cricket matches in the Devonport area, further engaging with fans and sharing their passion for the game. Devonport City Council, a proud headline sponsor of the event, is delighted to host this community-focused cricket celebration. Mayor Alison Jarman shared her excitement, saying: The ACA Masters Cricket Tour is a fantastic opportunity to bring our community together, inspire the next generation and connect with some of the great cricket. We look forward to the positive impact this event will have on our region. To commemorate the event, the Council will be giving away two signed cricket bats, giving community members the opportunity to own a memorable piece of cricket history.

The ACA Masters Cricket Tour 2024 promises to provide inspiration, excitement and a true community celebration of cricket in Devonport. Don't miss this extraordinary event! To register for the Junior Clinic or the Cricket Blast Clinic, please visit the links below: ACA Masters Tour Junior Clinic Registration Form ACA Masters Tour Cricket Blast Clinic Registration Form

