NO CHAMPION CROWNED FOR CG UNITED SUPER50





TAROUBA, Trinidad and Tobago – An anticlimactic end to what has been an exciting and competitive CG United Super50 Cup 2024, with both finalists, Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions forfeiting the final. Consequently, Cricket West Indies have announced that there is no champion for this year's competition. Tournament organizers made the announcement after a day of competition hit by heavy rain. This year's champions would receive a prize money of $100,000; while the number two would have received $50,000. Both semi-finalists will each receive a reward of US$25,000. With an initially scheduled start at 1 p.m., scattered showers began on the ground around noon, indefinitely delaying the start of proceedings. Match referee Reon King informed both teams, in conjunction with the umpiring team, that the latest possible start time was 6:17 pm, at which point the match would be played as a 20 overs match per side. Barbados Pride defeated defending champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by 153 runs to advance to the final. According to the playing conditions applicable to the tournament, both teams will be declared co-winners of the tournament if no play can take place at all or in the event of a tie, no result or an abandonment of the match. However, at approximately 5:45 PM, the officiating team decided that the match could continue at the latest possible start time of 6:17 PM. They informed the players about this and that the toss would take place at 6:00 PM. Despite assurances from the officials and the match referee that conditions were safe for play, both captains were not present for the toss, causing time to pass beyond the final starting point. As a result, both teams failed to enter the field and essentially refused to play. This resulted in a double forfeit, with no champion declared. Jamaica Scorpions won their semi-final against Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 107 runs. These unexpected events were the culmination of what had been an exceptional tournament with excellent performances. Both competing teams earned their place in the finals with impressive victories in the semi-finals. Barbados Pride defeated defending champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force by 153 runs, while Jamaica Scorpions defeated Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 107 runs. During the round-robin stage of the tournament, several matches produced nail-biting finishes that kept spectators on edge. Barbados Pride featured in several last-over thrillers, including a one-wicket win over Guyana, where debutant Demetrius Richards' unbeaten 65 proved decisive. The Pride also defeated the Windward Volcanoes by eight runs in a rain-affected match, with captain Kyle Mayers taking two wickets in the final. Spin bowling dominated the entire tournament, culminating in some exceptional performances. Leeward Islands Hurricanes' Rahkeem Cornwalls 6/20 against CCC, Khary Pierres miserly 4/8 in the opening match of the tournament, and Yannic Cariah's consistent performances underlined the importance of slow bowling in Caribbean conditions. Captain Rahkeem Cornwall of Leeward Islands Hurricanes was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 23. Carlos Brown's first list A century (121) for Jamaica Scorpions against CCC and Matthew Nandus brilliant 116 for Guyana demonstrated the depth of emerging Caribbean batting talent. Justin Greaves of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes produced the defining individual performance of the tournament, becoming the first West Indian to score three consecutive List A centuries. His remarkable series of 111*, 112 and 151* demonstrated the high batting standards that characterized the competition. CWI will revise the tournament rules in light of the unprecedented situation of a double forfeit. Additional information will be shared after further consultation with stakeholders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/double-forfeit-in-cg-united-super50-cup-final-leaves-no-champion-crowned/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos