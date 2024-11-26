Border-Gavaskar Trophy: How Australian media reacted to India's sensational win | Cricket news





The one-sided match has left the cricketing fraternity in Australia reeling. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) NEW DELHI: 'Perth-etic Humiliation' and 'Monster Loss' were the titles used by the Australian media on Monday to describe their team's 295 runs to India in the first Test match.

The one-sided match has rocked the cricket fraternity in Australia with former players demanding Marnus Labuschagne be dropped after the match.

Border Gavaskar Trophy

The Sydney Morning Herald called the disaster “a sight of one-way traffic”, casting doubt on the team's preparedness and mentality.

“Australia, a team that prides itself on composure and clear thinking, have looked lost throughout, especially from the moment Jasprit Bumrah destroyed their top position on the first night of the match,” the report said.

“It was difficult to distinguish whether Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja, to name the three senior batters, were undercooked, overcooked or both,” it added.

The Herald Sun headline 'Perth-etic Humiliation' summed up the drubbing, while nine.com.au headlined: 'Aussies shared reality check in monstrous loss).

The SMH gave youthful opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and India's star player Jasprit Bumrah a perfect score of ten.

“Gave nightmares to the Australian batsmen with his clumsy bowling action and brilliant seam control to move the ball both ways. Visibly grew with the responsibility of captaincy,” it wrote. Of Yashasvi, the report said: “It looked a class above anything the Australian bowlers could serve.”

Furthermore, it stated that Virat Kohli had the “platform for a big run” after ending his century drought, while Mohammed Siraj had “regained the enemy advantage”.

“They had woken Kohli from his sleep, an ominous sign of things to come,” wrote foxsports.com.au.

SMH rated Labuschange with a perfect score of 1/10, noting that “Bumrah is currently living in Labuschagne's head.”

Steve Smith, an Australian mainstay dismissed for his second golden duck of the season, was given a rating of 2.5. According to SMH, the former captain needs to debunk Bumrah if they want to have a chance.

“One of the game's best problem solvers (Smith) will have to nullify Bumrah if Australia are to have a chance in this series,” it added.

After scoring 2 and 3 in the match, Labuschagne bore the brunt of the criticism.

Before playing in the second Test match in Adelaide next week, the Australian No. 3 needs to find some form in cricket, according to former England captain Michael Vaughan, who made the statement on Fox Cricket.

Experts have also called for the inclusion of new players in the starting line-up.

Western Australia's Josh Inglis, who has amassed 297 runs at an average of 99 in the Sheffield Shield this season, and Sam Konstas, an emerging sensation, have been mentioned as possible additions.

The top four, including Steve Smith, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja, also received advice from David Warner.

“They need to come together, have a conversation, figure out among ourselves what can we do differently? How do we go about it? Are we braver?” he said on Fox Cricket.

'Write it from your memory' was Mark Waugh's advice to the floundering Aussies.

“It's a disaster, a once-in-a-lifetime disaster at this stage,” great wicketkeeper Ian Healy said on SEN.

According to SEN commentator Gerard Whateley, “a confused mind” and “lost technique” were the indicators.

