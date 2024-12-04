2024 All-ACC Football Teams Announced





Football

December 3, 2024

CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) Ahead of the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 7, the conference announced its All-ACC Football Teams on Tuesday, December 3. Clemson leads all schools with 10 first-, second- and third-team All-ACC selections, while Miami had the most first-team honors with four. SMU, Miami and Duke all finished second among conference teams with eight selections, while Pitt and Virginia Tech added six honorees. The voting leaders this season were both Miami's Cam Ward and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, as each received a total of 207 points to earn first-team recognition. Ward leads the NCAA in passing touchdowns (36) and total QBR (88.0), while also ranking second nationally in passing yards (4,123), passing yards per game (343.6), total offensive yards per game (359.9) and points responsible for (204). Hampton leads the ACC and ranks second nationally this season in both rushing yards (1,660) and rushing yards per game (138.3), while also leading the ACC in rushing touchdowns (15) and total touchdowns (17 ). On the defensive side of the ball, the top vote-getters were Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku and Virginia Tech's Antwaun Powell-Ryland with 188 and 169 points, respectively. The All-ACC teams were chosen by a voting panel of 54 media members and each of the league's 17 head coaches, for a total of 71 voters. Three points were awarded for each first team vote, two points for each second team vote, and one point for each third team selection. The individual awards for Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, December 4. The Coach of the Year will be announced on Thursday, December 5. 2024 All-ACC Football Teams First-team All-ACC

Offence QB Cam Ward Miami (207)

RB Omarion Hampton North Carolina (207)

RB Brashard Smith SMU (163)

WR Xavier Restrepo Miami (205)

WR JaCorey Brooks Louisville (196)

W. Antonio Williams Clemson (117)

TE Oronde Gadsden II Syracuse (178)

AP Desmond Reid Pitt (122)

OT Blake Miller Clemson (98)

OT Ozzy Trapilo Boston College (96)

AND Willie Lampkin North Carolina (133)

AND Keylan Rutledge Georgia Tech (84)

C Drew Kendall Boston College (85) Defense DE Donovan Ezeiruaku Boston College (188)

DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland Virginia Tech (169)

DT Aeneas Peebles Virginia Tech (108)

D.T. Simeon Barrow, Jr. Miami (91) (tie)

DT Jared Harrison-Hunte SMU (91) tie

LB Kyle Louis Pitt (150)

LB Barrett Carter Clemson (132)

LB Teddy Buchanan California (128)

CB Nohl Williams California (187)

CB Chandler Rivers Duke (139)

S Jonas Sanker Virginia (102)

S- Isaiah Nwokobia SMU (97) Specialists PK Andy Borregales Miami (123)

P Alex Mastromanno Florida State (186)

SP Desmond Reid Pitt (120) Second-team All-ACC

Offence QB Kyle McCord Syracuse (92)

R.B. Bhayshul Tuten Virginia Tech (134)

RB Isaac Brown Louisville (88)

WR Trebor Pena Syracuse (115)

WR Jackson Meeks Syracuse (110)

WR Elic Ayomanor Stanford (101)

TE Elijah Arroyo Miami (64)

AP Omarion Hampton North Carolina (81)

OT Brian Parker II Duke (95)

OT Francis Mauigoa Miami (90)

AND Caleb Kring's duke (68)

AND Marcus Tate Clemson (65)

C Jakai Clark SMU (64) Defense DE TJ Parker Clemson (102)

OF Ashton Gillotte Louisville (54)

DT Jordan van den Berg Georgia Tech (53)

DT Kendy Charles Duke (46)

LB Kobe Wilson SMU (88)

LB Francisco Mauigoa Miami (76)

LB Branson Combs Wake Forest (65)

CB Avieon Terrell Clemson (101)

CB Quincy Riley Louisville (79)

S Terry Moore Duke (86)

S Mishael Powell Miami (82) tie

S Tie by Donovan McMillon Pitt (82). Specialists PK Ryan Fitzgerald Florida State (96)

P Lachlan Wilson California (67)

SP Alex Mastromanno Florida State (81) Third team All-ACC

Offence QB Kevin Jennings SMU (53)

RB Phil Mafah Clemson (74)

RB- Demond Claiborne Wake Forest (48)

WR Malachi Fields Virginia (78)

WR Jordan Moore Duke (68)

WR Eli Pancol Duke (60)

TE Jake Briningstool Clemson (47)

AP Demond Claiborne Wake Forest (60)

OT PJ Williams SMU (83)

OT Jordan Williams Georgia Tech (61)

AND Logan Parr SMU (63)

OG Walker Parks Clemson (56)

C Zeke Correll NC State (50) Defense DE Xavier Carlton California (53)

DE Davin Vann NC State (38)

DT Payton Page Clemson (41)

DT Cam Horsley Boston College (40) tie

DT Jahvaree Ritzie North Carolina (40) tie

LB Rasheem Biles Pitt (63)

LB Ozzie Nicholas Duke (52)

LB Kyle Efford Georgia Tech (47)

CB Clarence Lewis Syracuse (56)

CB Mansoor Delane Virginia Tech (50)

S Nick Andersen Wake Forest (64)

S Craig Woodson California (54) Specialists PK Ben Sauls Pitt (91)

P Peter Moore Virginia Tech (55)

SP Jaylin Lane Virginia Tech (64) Honorable – Mention All-ACC QB Cade Klubnik Clemson (44)

QB Tyler Shough Louisville (16)

RB LeQuint Allen Syracuse (44)

RB Desmond Reid Pitt (33)

RB Jamal Haynes Georgia Tech (28)

RB Damiaan Martinez Miami (17)

WR Konata Mumpfield Pitt (36)

WR Jacolby George Miami (31)

WR Taylor Morin Wake Forest (29)

WR Malik Rutherford Georgia Tech (22)

WR Eric Singleton, Jr. Georgia Tech (20)

WR Keyshawn Smith, SMU (19)

W. R. Lewis Bond, Boston College (18)

TE Jack Endries California (29)

TE Gavin Bartholomew Pitt (27)

RJ Maryland SMU (17)

AP LeQuint Allen Syracuse (47)

AP Isaac Brown Louisville (33)

AP Nohl Williams California (26)

AP Roderick Daniels Jr. SMU (24)

OT Corey Robinson II Georgia Tech (55)

OT Monroe Mills Louisville (50)

OT Tristan Leigh Clemson (42)

OT Jalen Rivers Miami (41)

OT Xavier Chaplin Virginia Tech (32)

OT Savion Washington Syracuse (28)

OT Howard Sampson North Carolina (21)

AND Justin Osborne SMU (55)

AND Anez Cooper Miami (48)

AND Michael González Louisville (46)

AND Kaden Moore Virginia Tech (35)

AND Matt Gulbin Wake Forest (35)

AND Jack Conley Boston College (32)

AND Jakob Bradford Syracuse (27)

AND Logan Taylor Boston College (25)

AND Timothy McKay NC State (25)

C Zach Timmerman Miami (36)

C Weston Franklin Georgia Tech (36)

C Pete Nygra Louisville (34)

C Ryan Linthicum Clemson (30)

C Brian Stevens Virginia (27)

C Luke Petitbon Wake Forest (21)

DE Fadil Diggs Syracuse (32)

DE Wes Williams Duke (31)

DE Peter Woods Clemson (27)

OF Tyler Baron Miami (24)

DE Elijah Roberts SMU (23)

D. E. Rueben Bain, Jr. Miami (18)

DT Zeek Biggers Georgia Tech (32)

DT Kevin Pointer Wake Forest (31)

DT Joshua Farmer Florida State (30)

DT Ramon Puryear Louisville (29)

DT DeMonte Capehart Clemson (27)

DT Aaron Hall Duke (25)

DT Akheem Mesidor Miami (25)

DT Kori Roberson Jr. SMU (24)

DT Darrell Jackson Jr. State of Florida (24)

DT Nick James Pitt (23)

LB Ahmad Walker SMU (46)

LB Wade Woodaz Clemson (45)

LB Xavier Carlton California (43)

LB Justin Barron Syracuse (40)

LB Power Echols North Carolina (35)

LB Stanquan Clark Louisville (29)

LB Marlowe-was Syracuse (27)

LB Cade Uluave California (26)

LB Sean Brown NC State (23)

LB Alex Howard Duke (23)

LB Tre Freeman Duke (18)

LB Kam Robinson Virginia (18)

CB Dorian Strong Virginia Tech (46)

CB PB Frederique Miami (26)

CB Alijah Huzzie North Carolina (25)

CB Corey Thornton Louisville (25)

CB Brandon Crossley SMU (23)

CB Azareyeh Thomas Florida State (20)

S RJ Mickens Clemson (52)

S Ahmaad Mozes SMU (36)

S Jaylen Stinson Duke (33)

S Jonathan McGill SMU (31)

S Bishop Fitzgerald NC State (27)

S Khalil Barnes Clemson (22)

PK Collin Rogers SMU (54)

PK John Love Virginia Tech (23)

PK Brock Travelstead Louisville (19)

P Jack Stonehouse Syracuse (53)

P Kade Reynoldson Duke (35)

P Daniel Sparks Virginia (17)

SP Antonio Williams Clemson (45)

SP Alijah Huzzie North Carolina (41)

SP Collin Rogers SMU (35)

SP QueSean Brown Duke (28)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2024/12/3/2024-all-acc-football-teams-announced.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos