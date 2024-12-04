Tennis calendar 2025: schedule for Grand Slams, top ATP and WTA tournaments as Novak Djokovic eyes record win No. 25





As soon as one tennis season ends, the next begins, with the 2025 campaign officially kicking off at the end of December this year. The 2024 season may be remembered for the changing of the guard in men's tennis, as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz rose to the top. The pair shared the four major honors of the year and were ever present on the business side of most other top tournaments, ahead of challengers such as Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz. Two more of the 'Big Four' – Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal – finally hung up their rackets, leaving Novak Djokovic as the last active member of the tennis world's most dominant playing dynasty. Djokovic himself had a sub-par year by his own high standards, winning only one title: Olympic gold, when he was overtaken by the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz. In 2025, one of the biggest storylines will undoubtedly be whether the Serbian can finally achieve that elusive 25th Grand Slam victory, which could see him retain the outright record for most major titles. 'One of the best feelings' – Sinner enjoys repeat Davis Cup success for Italy Video credit: SNTV On the women's tour, 2024 was the year of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, world numbers 1 and 2 respectively at the end of the year. The Belarusian reigned supreme on the hard court, winning both majors on the surface, while Swiatek captured a fourth French Open and fifth Grand Slam title. The year was also memorable for the momentous rise of popular late bloomer Jasmine Paolini, who rose to number four in the world, won gold in Olympic doubles and reached two Grand Slam finals – having never advanced beyond the third round . Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula both had an up-and-down year but proved they can challenge, with the former winning the WTA Finals and the latter reaching a first major final on home court at the US Open. With Swiatek ending 2024 under the cloud of a month-long doping ban and having suffered a frustrating end to her season – an early exit from the US Open – one of the big questions for 2025 will be whether she can bounce back and continue her position as world champion can recapture. No. 1. GRAND SLAM SCHEDULE 2025 The 2025 Grand Slam action starts as always with the Australian Open, which starts on January 12 this year. Djokovic's bid for a record 25th title is as likely in Melbourne as anywhere: he has won an unprecedented 10 titles Down Under. Among the women, Sabalenka will be the favorite to lift the trophy for the third year in a row. Australian Open – January 12 to January 26

– January 12 to January 26 French Open – May 25 to June 8

– May 25 to June 8 Wimbledon – June 30 to July 13

– June 30 to July 13 US open – August 25 to September 7 A look at some of Nadal's greatest moments while the tennis is great Video credit: Eurosport ATP 1000 TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE The men's tour will consist of 60 tournaments played in 29 countries in 2025, with further expansion to more Masters 1000 events making the tour busier than ever. Seven of the nine Masters 1000 tournaments will take place over twelve days next year, as the traditional weekly program is being phased out. Indian Wells – March 5 to March 16

– March 5 to March 16 Miami – March 19 to March 30

– March 19 to March 30 Monte Carlo – April 5 to April 13

– April 5 to April 13 Madrid – April 22 to May 4

– April 22 to May 4 Rome – May 6 to May 18

– May 6 to May 18 Queens (ATP 500) – June 16 to June 22

– June 16 to June 22 Toronto – end of July, dates to be determined

– end of July, dates to be determined Cincinnati – mid-August, dates to be determined

– mid-August, dates to be determined Shanghai – October 1 to October 13

– October 1 to October 13 Masters of Paris – October 25 to November 2

– October 25 to November 2 ATP Final (Turin) – November, dates to be determined Highlights: Sinner defeats Fritz in straight sets to claim first ATP Finals crown Video credit: SNTV WTA 1000 TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE Ownership of the WTA world number 1 changed hands at the end of this year after Swiatek was awarded points for missing mandatory tournaments, meaning Sabalenka took top spot. The Belarusian's consistency in 2024 was rewarded when she finished the year as world number 1, but concerns about the intensity of the calendar – a recurring problem for players this season – will undoubtedly remain next year exist. Qatar Open – February 9 to February 15

– February 9 to February 15 Dubai Tennis Championships – February 16 to February 22

– February 16 to February 22 Indian Wells – March 5 to March 16

– March 5 to March 16 Miami opened – March 18 to March 30

– March 18 to March 30 Madrid opened – April 22 to May 4

– April 22 to May 4 Rome – May 6 to May 18

– May 6 to May 18 Montreal – July 27 to August 7

– July 27 to August 7 Cincinnati opened – August 7 to August 18

– August 7 to August 18 China Open (Beijing) – September 24 to October 5

– September 24 to October 5 Wuhan opened – October 6 to October 12

– October 6 to October 12 WTA Final (Riyadh) – November 1 to November 8 Wilander on what Murray will bring to Djokovic's game and how it could test their relationship Video credit: Eurosport HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN You can stream live and on-demand top tennis action all year round discovery+. Every minute of the 2025 Australian Open will be shown live on Discovery+. On television, Eurosport is home to the Australian Open.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/australian-open/2025/tennis-calendar-2025-schedule-grand-slams-atp-wta-tournaments-novak-djokovic-record-win-no.-25_sto20059867/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos