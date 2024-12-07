Physical activity, indexed using table tennis skills, modulates the neural dynamics of involuntary retrieval of negative memories







doi:10.1007/s00221-024-06948-y.

1 Department of Psychology, University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand.

2 Department of Tourism, University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand.

3 Department of Psychology, University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand.



1 Department of Psychology, University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand. [email protected].

Department of Psychology, University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand. [email protected]. 2 Department of Tourism, University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand.

Department of Tourism, University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand. 3 Department of Psychology, University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand. Item on clipboard Quote Display options Display options Format

Abstract PubMed PMID Abstract Memory intrusion is a hallmark of post-traumatic stress disorder that manifests as involuntary flashbacks of negative events. Interference of memory reconsolidation using cognitive tasks has been used as a non-invasive therapy to prevent subsequent intrusive retrieval. The current study aims to test whether physical activity, with its cognitive demands and unique physiological effects, can provide a novel practice to reduce subsequent involuntary retrieval via the reconsolidation mechanism. In addition, the study examines the EEG representation of neural function when interpreting the interplay of intrusion and recognition. Eighty-seven participants were tested on consecutive sessions consisting of encoding (day 0), reconsolidation (24 hours), and priming-retrieval (day 7) in a between-subjects design with random assignment to 3 different groups: whole-body exercise, sensorimotor involvement. and seating groups. Among the key results, when involuntary retrieval was subsequently activated by relevant stimuli, reduced subjective recognition was observed and working memory maintenance was shortened, evidenced by a shorter negative slow wave duration. The study implicates the potential neurophysiological mechanism of cognitive and behavioral interventions, especially those aimed at reducing intrusion frequency via the reconsolidation mechanism; these are proposed to facilitate accelerated recovery of involuntary memories. Keywords:

Emotional memory; Excercise; Burglary; Negative slow wave; Reconsolidation. 2024. The author(s), under exclusive license from Springer-Verlag GmbH Germany, part of Springer Nature. PubMed disclaimer Conflict of Interest Statement

Statements. Ethical approval and consent to participate: Ethical approval was obtained from the University of Otago Human Ethics Committee (Health) (reference number: H23/001). All participants read and signed a fully informed written consent. Consent to Publish: The participant has agreed to submit the case report to the journal. Competing interests: The authors have no relevant financial or non-financial interests to disclose. References

