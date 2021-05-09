Uncategorized
May travels to Europe in search of last-minute concessions before voting for Brexit
Whether or not she wants to return to Europe one day to reach an agreement again, Theresa May is on her way to Strasbourg right now to hold a last-minute meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Preliminary interviews will begin within an hour. Earlier in the day, Downing Street stressed that the prime minister would comply with an order from the Commons to give a “significant vote” to his Brexit deal tomorrow. With the country’s future in balance, lawmakers will have to wait this afternoon to get a clue as to what they will vote for as well. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list… Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/
