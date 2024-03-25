International
National effort launched as UK outlines commitment to nuclear deterrence
The approach to investing in and maintaining the UK's nuclear deterrent has been revealed by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps for the first time today.
The Defense Nuclear Command document was published today as the Prime Minister announced a national drive to secure the future of the UK's thriving nuclear defense industry, backed by more than £200m of government funding, investing in the future of the UK's home for submarine construction. , Barrow-in-Furness.
The Prime Minister's announcement also included investment in nuclear skills, which will help create more than 5,000 new apprenticeships over the next four years as part of a new nuclear skills plan and quadrupling PhDs in the nuclear sector. It is supported by a total of at least 763 million investments through a partnership between government and industry, including BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, EDF and Babcock. The benefit of this investment will be felt from the Naval Base on the Clyde to AWE's nuclear laboratories at Aldermaston.
It will also boost private investment and create thousands of jobs to help keep the nation safe, from specialist scientists and engineers to welders and electricians, to project managers and Royal Navy submariners.
The publication of the Command Document sets out the full range of key programs and relationships with industry and international partners and comes as the Defense Secretary says that maintaining the UK's nuclear deterrent is as important now as it has ever been, in an increasingly and more contested and unstable. world.
Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said:
The threats facing the UK and our allies are growing in scale, complexity and diversity, which is why our nuclear deterrence is as important now as it has ever been.
This government has always been unequivocal in its support for the UK's nuclear deterrent, which is fundamental to our national security but also brings huge employment and skills opportunities that are now being realized across the country.
In the last spending review, in 2021, the Ministry of Defense received an increase of 24 billion lek – the largest sustained increase since the end of the Cold War. Since then, the department has invested an additional $5 billion in stockpiling and improving the sustainability of our nuclear defense enterprise. This Nuclear Defense Command Document will be the first step in a long-term approach, reaffirming governments' unwavering commitment to nuclear deterrence.
The Defense Nuclear Command document sets out how the government will proceed:
-
Support the UK's nuclear deterrence for as long as required – maintaining the current fleet in service of the Vanguard and Sovereign warhead, progressing with new Dreadnought-class submarines, bringing them into service in the early 2030s, as and developing a new replacement sovereign warhead.
-
Support the UK's fleet of nuclear powered, conventionally armed submarines, complete construction of the Astute class and design the next generation SSN-AUKUS fleet. This includes deep collaboration with our American and Australian partners under the innovative tripartite partnership AUKUS.
-
Recruit the skills of the future with a clear plan to expand the nuclear workforce to meet our ambitions in this growing sector and develop targeted interventions to ensure we have the specialist skills required now and in the future through a new nuclear capability plan.
-
Renew and upgrade key infrastructure and naval bases with an additional £3 billion invested across the Defense Nuclear Enterprise by 2024/25, supporting areas such as building industrial infrastructure at Barrow, Derby and the Atomic Weapons Establishment, as well as at His Majesty's Naval Bases.
-
Remain fully committed to meeting our international obligations – there is no change in our commitment to the long-term goal of a world without nuclear weapons and our non-proliferation and Treaty obligations.
The Prime Minister has also today announced a Plan for Barrow as a further part of this national effort, a new partnership between national and local government, BAE Systems and the local community, which will oversee investment and development in Barrow-in-Furness, the home of submarine building in the UK.
This is supported by a Barrow Transformation Fund, with the Government committing £20 million immediately and a minimum of another £20 million per year over the next 10 years to make the area an even more attractive place to live, work and build a nuclear career .
Head of Nuclear Defence, Madelaine McTernan CB, said:
The work of the Defense Nuclear Enterprise is a critical national effort.
The Command Document sets out how, working in partnership with industry and our allies, we rely on the dedication of thousands of people across the country to deliver some of the most complex programs and keep the country safe.
First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB CBE ADC said:
For almost 55 years, the Royal Navy has operated the submarines that maintained the UK's independent nuclear deterrent.
The men and women on board, and thousands across the country, are essential in this mission to protect the UK and our NATO allies.
Through the work of the Defense Nuclear Enterprise, the Royal Navy is benefiting from the ongoing National Effort to deliver the UK's nuclear deterrent for the next generation and beyond.
The UK is investing to deliver new Dreadnought-class ballistic nuclear submarines to take over from the current Vanguard Class in the early 2030s and is developing a replacement for the UK's sovereign warhead.
Last week, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps visited Australia for discussions about the ongoing AUKUS partnership, which provides international cooperation on nuclear defense projects. It was recently announced that Australia is also investing in Rolls-Royce, Derby, where nuclear propulsion plants will be manufactured. The AUKUS programme, first announced in 2021, will support more than 21,000 UK jobs at its peak centered on Barrow-in-Furness and Derby.
The UK submarine program already supports prosperity across the UK with around 42,000 jobs and a supply chain of 3,000 businesses.
Our independent nuclear deterrent has existed for more than 60 years to deter the most extreme threats to our national security and way of life. It will remain essential as long as the global security situation requires it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/national-endeavour-launched-as-uk-outlines-commitment-to-nuclear-deterrent
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Asian stocks trade mixed after Wall Street closes near record
- Google AI search tool uncovers scams and malicious links The Register
- National effort launched as UK outlines commitment to nuclear deterrence
- Better prevention is needed to reduce cancer rates among young people, experts say
- Edinburgh marks International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade City of Edinburgh Council
- Microsoft-backed OpenAI seeks to influence Hollywood studios and Sora executives
- No. 1 Seed MSU Battles Western Michigan in NCAA Tournament
- Accenture completes acquisition of MindCurve
- As Canadians try to escape Haiti, some feel their government has left them behind
- PTI decides to file FIR against PML-N's Sanaullah for 'threatening to kill Imran Khan'
- Erdogan highlights government achievements, criticizes opposition at Corum rally
- Acknowledging that PDIP won the 2024 legislative elections, Hasto: not easy amid “abuse of power” perpetrated by President Joko Widodo