How to know if you have a sexually transmitted disease

If you are sexually active, you may have a sexually transmitted disease (STI) and not know it. Even asymptomatic, it can spread STI, also known as a sexually transmitted disease.

Early treatment for sexually transmitted diseases can prevent long-term complications.

Condoms can reduce the likelihood of STI spread or infection, but some infections, such as herpes and human papillomavirus (HPV), can easily spread through skin-to-skin contact. Dental dams are ready to use or improvise by cutting condoms into flat sheets to help protect against sexually transmitted diseases during oral sex.

You can prevent the spread by limiting the number of partners, taking regular tests, and openly discussing with your healthcare provider and partners. Most sexually transmitted diseases are easy to treat and treat. If left untreated, it can cause serious complications.

Here are some of the wider STIs you can have and don’t know about.

Human papillomavirus

HPV can spread through vaginal, anal, or oral sex and can spread if the carrier has no signs or symptoms. Indeed, symptoms may not appear for years after you become infected.

HPV usually disappears without causing any health problems. If HPV persists, it can cause genital warts and cancer of the cervix, vulva, vagina, penis or anus. HPV can also cause cancer in the back of the throat.

The HPV vaccine is safe and effective and is recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from the age of 11 or 12. Even if you are not vaccinated, you can still be vaccinated until you are 26 years old.

test

Currently, there is no HPV test.

Chlamydia

Most infected people have no symptoms.

If there are symptoms, they may appear weeks after infection,

Vaginal discharge or penile discharge

Painful urination

Non-menstrual vaginal bleeding

Individual pelvic pain assigned to a woman at birth

Testicular pain

test

The CDC recommends testing annually for individuals assigned to women at birth under the age of 25, and for older people with risk factors such as new or multiple sex partners or sex partners with STI. I will. People at risk during pregnancy should be tested regularly from the beginning of pregnancy.

Sexually active gay and bisexual men should be tested at least annually.

Goat disease

Some people have no symptoms of gonorrhea. In people assigned to women at birth, the symptoms are so mild that they can be mistaken for bladder or vaginal infections.

Symptomatic assigned men may experience a burning sensation, penile discharge, and, rarely, painful or swollen testicles when urinating.

Symptoms of the assigned woman include painful and burning urination, increased vaginal discharge, and intermenstrual bleeding.

If a rectal infection is present, in the case of a rectal infection, symptoms may include secretions, itching, pain, bleeding, or painful bowel movements.

test

According to the CDC, individuals who are sexually active and assigned to women at birth under the age of 25 should be tested annually. If they are over 25 years old, they should be tested annually for new or multiple sex partners, or partners with STI. People at risk and pregnant should be tested regularly from the beginning of pregnancy. All sexually active gay and bisexual men should be tested at least annually.

Genital herpes

Not everyone has the painful red blisters associated with herpes, and even those who do so can spread it during breakouts. Most herpes simplex viruses (HSVs) have no or mild symptoms that can be mistaken for another skin condition.

When symptoms appear, they become herpes lesions as one or more small blisters on or around the genitals, rectum, or mouth. You may also have pain when urinating and itching around your genitals.

The blisters break and leave a painful ulcer, which can heal within a few weeks of the initial infection.

Condoms and dental dams help prevent the spread of HSV. There is no cure for herpes, but there are cures to control the symptoms.

test

The CDC does not recommend HSV screening for the general population, but it does explain some scenarios in which testing is appropriate. Talk to your healthcare provider if you think you need an HSV test.

Trichomoniasis

According to the CDC, trichomoniasis, sometimes referred to as “trichomoniasis,” is the most common treatable STI.Parasitic infections usually have no noticeable symptoms

Approximately 70% of more than 2 million people who are infected with trichomoniasis each year are asymptomatic. Parasites usually spread from the penis to the vagina, from the vagina to the penis, or from the vagina to the vagina.

Symptoms of trichomoniasis include:

Itching and inflammation in the penis

Burns after urination or ejaculation

Secretions from the penis

Vaginal discharge with a clear, white, yellowish, or greenish, unusual fishy odor

Itching, burning, redness or pain in female genitals

Female urethral discomfort

Trichomoniasis can increase the risk of developing other sexually transmitted diseases and spreading the infection. Inflammation of the genitals due to trichomoniasis makes it easy to get infected with HIV or get infected with HIV.

test

Your healthcare provider can test for trichomoniasis and, if the test is positive, you can prescribe oral medications. The CDC does not recommend regular screening among the general public. Screening is recommended for women assigned at birth who are at high risk with multiple partners, who exchange gender for money, who have a history of illegal substance use, or sexually transmitted infections.

Was reviewed by Jessica R. Stanbo, MD, Norton Community Medical Associates Internal Medicine / Pediatrics Provider – Lagrange.