Vaccine clinics begin to attract crowds as COVID surges on the Alabama coast

Heather Lindsey COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccines worried about an unknown number of vaccines that have not been fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

However, at the recommendation of her daughter, Thomas Hospital nurse Lindsey and her husband, Mark, and their 14-year-old son, Gauge, went to the hospital’s fitness center on Wednesday to get a jab.

“We looked at each other and asked,’Did they do anything?'” Said Mark Lindsay of Fairhope. “We didn’t feel anything.”

Lindsey is an example of what health professionals want to consider for unvaccinated Alabama people. Contact respected sources such as doctors and nurses to talk about vaccines.

In alabama Coastal county, The situation is miserable. Hospitalizations continue to grow exponentially, with ICUs near or over capacity in both Mobile and Baldwin counties. Young patients are manifesting with COVID-19 infection in Thomas Hospital and elsewhere. Positive rates are over 30% in both counties, and health officials are dissatisfied with the lack of vaccinated people in the Gulf of Alabama.

In Mobile County, a record number of 332 people were hospitalized for the virus on Tuesday.

“This is certainly the worst part of the Mobile County COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Rendy Murfrey, an epidemiologist and head of disease surveillance at the Mobile County Health Department. “I can’t see it flat.”

Urgent plea

Tragedy is also happening. In Robertsdale, city officials mourned the death of police officer Maurice “Reese” Jackson on Wednesday. The 29-year-old died of COVID-related symptoms, but it was unclear if he had been vaccinated.

“Maurice died of the virus, so I highly recommend anyone who has the opportunity to be vaccinated,” said Charles Murphy, Mayor of Robertsdale. During a press conference.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hos” Mack, who was fully vaccinated in January, said Recovering from recent COVID-19 infection.. He said he was suffering from mild symptoms and wanted to return to work within the next or two days.

He also encourages people to get vaccinated.

“I’m confident that my symptoms would have worsened if I hadn’t been vaccinated,” said Republican Mack. “With this latest breakthrough variant, we strongly recommend that all unvaccinated people be considered for vaccination.”

Other coastal Alabama Republican politicians are also calling on people to be vaccinated.

“People need to go and talk to their doctor,” said State Senator Chris Elliott, R-Daphne. “I support personal freedom and the rights of those who support medical outcomes. But consult your doctor and make the right decisions for you and your family. They If you trust their health care providers, you’ll think most people will see (and conclude) that vaccines are appropriate for them. “

“Don’t listen to politicians, sports celebrities, or neighbors. Talk to your doctor.”

Vaccination rates in South Alabama remain lower than the average of 34.5% in Mississippi and the lowest states in the country. Mobile counties account for 31% and Baldwin counties at 31.7%. In Baldwin County, 41.4% of residents are vaccinated at least once, while in Mobile County, 38.7% are vaccinated.

The nearby local counties are even lower. In Escambia County, only 28.8% are fully vaccinated. The complete vaccination rate for Covington County is 24.5%.

“The vaccination rate is low and we are paying for it,” said retired Dr. James Daniel, who helped administer the vaccine at the Thomas Hospital clinic. “The more people who are not vaccinated, the more likely it is that the virus will mutate and cause problems for more people. The only way to stop it is to vaccinate more people. That’s what we’re trying to do. “

Vaccine clinic

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic was held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Robert Hope Community Center in Mobile, Alabama. The Mobile County Health Department has hosted a number of vaccination clinics in recent weeks as the region continues to encourage vaccination as infections increase. Vaccination rates in regions of countries with low vaccination rates. (John Sharp / jsharp @ al.com).

Indeed, vaccination clinics are held throughout the county and have recently gained interest. At Orange Beach, a 3-hour clinic hosted by Brett / Robinson Vacation MSDN attracted more than 50 people, including 30 employees and 20 civilians. The Alabama Public Health Service helped oversee it.

Incentives are also working. Eastern Shore Toyota hosts weekly drawings to award $ 1,000 to newly vaccinated people... The first draw will be held on Monday and the subsequent draws will be held weekly for the next 10 weeks.

The former clinic is also hosted by the Mobile County Health Department and Baldwin County. The Lindseys attended a “new semester” clinic in the fitness center of Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, where more than 200 people gathered in the first four hours.Mobile county A similar clinic on Friday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Eight Miles.

“It’s a lot more than we expected,” said Dr. Jessica Kirk, Medical Director of Pediatrics at Infirmary Health. “It completely exceeded our expectations.”

Kirk said he believes it helps people to see “role models” vaccinated in the community, such as individual doctors and pediatricians. She said the majority who hesitated to get the vaccine told her she was worried that her children would get a relatively new vaccine. According to state statistics, only 3.8% of Alabama residents aged 12-18 were vaccinated. The vaccine has not yet been approved for children under the age of 12.

“We have high expectations between masking and vaccination, which will lower these numbers,” Kirk said.

She said she was “excited” to see the school system in Baldwin County. Implement mask wearing requirements indoors Gulf Shores Municipal School can consider similar mask wearing requirements at a school board meeting Thursday at 4 pm.

“My own kids go to a public school in Fairhope. I intended to have them wear masks,” Kirk said. “It’s much easier for me as a parent to do that when everyone is masking.”

There may be some backlash. The Baldwin County Common Sense Campaign Tea Party plans to oppose its mission and will discuss this issue prior to the next Baldwin County Board of Education meeting later this month.

All of Thomas Hospital’s clinics, including Kirk’s stepdaughter Morgan Johnson, wore masks when they were vaccinated.

Kirk was there to see Johnson receive her vaccine, and everyone was smiling to see it happen.

“We couldn’t get any more excited,” Kirk said.