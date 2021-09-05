UBC requires vaccination proof when declaring immune status





The University of British Columbia has revealed that just three days before the start of the semester, all 90,000 students, faculty and staff are required to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination when declaring their immune status. .. UBC President Santa Ono Tweet In the announcement on Saturday morning, campus members will be required to declare that they are fully vaccinated and show evidence, or to undergo regular expedited inspections. I had a policy before Limited Disclosure of vaccination status raises concerns that the declaration may be tampered with. Ono had Implied Thursday Its self-disclosure included “features for verification,” but it wasn’t clear what that would be. Matthew Ramsey, director of college affairs at the school, said more information about the deployment would be shared soon on Tuesday. “Design and implementation is a very complex system,” he said on Saturday. He added that the frequency of rapid examinations is still determined. British Columbia health officials require vaccination certification for dormitories, clubs, national team sports, and other non-essential activities. Other major British Columbia universities, such as Simon Fraser University and the University of Victoria, said: They ask About the situation of vaccination. It was not immediately clear on Saturday whether they would follow UBC’s guidance and also need proof of vaccination. @SFU Will also do this. Voluntary declarations without results are not a rational strategy. https://t.co/0djaPjukCU & Mdash;@becalska 83% of fully vaccinated students: Survey According to a survey conducted by Vancouver Coastal Health, 83% of students on the Vancouver campus were vaccinated twice as of August 16, according to Ramsey. About 92% said they had been vaccinated at least once, and the remaining “majority” would be vaccinated before the start of classes on Tuesday, Ramsey said. He added that the survey was distributed to all freshmen on the Vancouver campus and received approximately 16,000 responses. Saturday, Ono Tweet Ninety-five percent of the students surveyed at UBC’s Okanagan campus say they received both doses. According to Ramsey, the survey was conducted by Interior Health, but could not provide the number of students and respondents surveyed. At least one UBC professor warned that the survey could suffer from volunteer prejudice. @ubcprez I am really @ UBC When @ubcokanagan Many other 🇨🇦 colleges avoid this trap. I have fallen into. Such studies can suffer from considerable volunteer bias. Results should not be trusted (although I love the fact that the 95% full vaccination rate is true!) https://t.co/vWH0Jaqajl & Mdash;@JasonPither The school did not provide findings for either survey. Vancouver Coastal Health and Interior Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

