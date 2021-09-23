Oregon reports an additional 26 COVID-19-related deaths, 2,312 new cases, and 939 hospitalizations.

(Update: OHA publishes a weekly report)

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were 26 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll increased to 3,649, the Oregon Health Department reported Wednesday.

According to the Central Oregon Department of Health, newly reported deaths include deaths from Deschutes County, for a total of 104 people in the county.

OHA also reported 2,312 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 317,107.

COVID-19 weeks of cases and hospitalizations decreased, deaths increased

Oregon Health Department COVID-19 Weekly ReportIt shows a decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations and an increase in mortality, announced Wednesday.

OHA reported 11,655 new cases of COVID-19 during the week from Monday, September 13th to Sunday, September 19th. This corresponds to a 10% decrease from the previous week.

The number of new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 was 579, a slight decrease from 592 last week.

148 COVID-19-related deaths were reported, up from the 120 reported last week.

There were 140,538 COVID-19 tests during the week from September 12th to September 18th. The percentage of positive tests was 10.5%, down from 12% last week and the lowest level of positive tests in 6 weeks.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report Showed 187 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the elderly living community and collective living environment, with 3 or more confirmed cases and 1 or more COVID-19-related deaths. increase.

OHA updates school reports with weekly outbreak reports

Starting Wednesday, the Weekly Outbreak Report updates how school outbreaks are reported.

The Outbreak Report continues to report the number of cases at school by student and staff, or volunteer status. Active and resolved outbreaks will now include all cases related to outbreaks and will no longer distinguish between student and staff cases.

A kindergarten-to-high school outbreak is defined as having more than one case identified at school if there is evidence of infection. Outbreaks may include cases of close contact with people who were not in school but were exposed at school. OHA states that this will give a more accurate picture of the magnitude of the relevant outbreaks from kindergarten to high school and how they relate to other cases in the area.

Schools should continue to notify local public health authorities of all positive cases identified between students and staff, including those who report a positive COVID-19 test at home. ..

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 939, five fewer than on Tuesday. There are 270 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, six more than Tuesday.

September 22, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of staffed beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 39 (6%) 22 (6%) 1 (1%) 7 (16%) 7 (12%) 0 (0%) 2 (4%) 0 (0%) Adult non-ICU beds available 315 (7%) 84 (4%) 20 (3%) 78 (13%) 38 (9%) 3 (6%) 45 (11%) 47 (41%)

There are 39 adult ICU beds out of a total of 649 (6% availability) and 315 out of 4,272 adult non-ICU beds (7% availability).

St. Charles Bend reported 90 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, 17 of whom were in the ICU and 15 were on ventilator. Two of the 17 ICU patients were fully vaccinated, and 17 of a total of 90 patients were fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

Oregon’s emergency department is under heavy burden in response to the current surge in COVID-19.you can Find the test here..

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your healthcare provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Wednesday that 9,765 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Tuesday. Of this total, 3,965 were administered on Tuesday: 1,774 was the first dose, 1,712 was the second dose, and 451 was the third dose. The remaining 5,800, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 7,763 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 2,931,592 Pfizer Communities, 1,891,669 Modanas, and 211,673 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,714,604 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,479,317 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided in Oregon’s COVID-19 data Dashboard Updated on Wednesday.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were Baker (19), Benton (41), Clackamas (218), Clatsop (14), Colombia (33), Couse (53), Crook (12). ), Curry (4), Deschutz (169), Douglas (59), Gilliam (1), Grant (68), Harney (27), Hood River (9), Jackson (106), Jefferson (21), Josephine (21) 33), Clackamas (39), Lake (9), Lane (143), Lincoln (28), Lynn (119), Malheur (41), Marion (266), Morrow (7), Multnomah (319), Pork ( 45), Sherman (1), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (72), Union (16), Wallowa (13), Wasco (18), Washington (224), Yamhill (53).

Note: More information on cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, please visit our web page (English Also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown