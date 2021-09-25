Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported by public health





17 deaths reported this week — The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Service today reported that COVID-19 killed nine community members. Ages ranged from 60s to 80s, with a total of 324 deaths from COVID-19. In addition, the Ministry of Health has reported an additional 243 cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday. This brings the number of new cases to 435 last week, averaging 71 for 14 days. Currently, 33 community members are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 8 are hospitalized.

intensive care unit. “This week alone, 17 members from the entire community reported dying from this terrible illness. Our thoughts are on them and their families,” said county health officer Dr. Penny Bolenstein. .. “These losses are tragic and unfortunately further evidence that we need to continue.

We are doing everything we can to fight this deadly virus. “ According to the public health sector, the vaccine provides protection against the serious effects of COVID-19, including known variants. Over 70.6% of eligible SLO county residents have been vaccinated at least once and 63.2% have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines are available free of charge at county-wide pharmacies, clinics, public health clinics, and mobile clinics. “We have the power, tools and resources to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19,” said Dr. Borenstein. “The importance of using these tools and resources cannot be fully emphasized. Wear a mask, vaccinate and take a test.” To get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Paso Robals, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo Public Health Clinics, visit: myturn.ca.gov Alternatively, call (833) 422-4255 to select a location, time, vaccine type, or stop by during vaccine opening hours.See Time and Pop-up Clinic at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.. To find other vaccine providers, visit the following website: myturn.ca.gov Also VaccineFinder.org.. Click here for detailed statistics. For the latest information on COVID-19 in SLO County, please visit: ReadySLO.org Or call the recorded public health (805) Information line of 788-2903. Telephone support is available (805) 781-5500 Monday through Friday. From 8 am to 5 pm .. .. Related About the author: News staff The news staff at Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this article from local contributors and press releases. News staff can be contacted at [email protected]

