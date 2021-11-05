COVID variants associated with heart inflammation in cats and dogs





These doctors, who focused on cardiology, may not have seen pets with other symptoms, Ferrasin said. This study was published in the journal on November 4th. Veterinary record.. Subsequent reports in several European countries also found that domestic pets were positive for the virus, Ferrasin said. Studies have shown that the virus is transmitted from humans to pets. There is no evidence that the virus was transmitted from pets to humans, he said. “The virus seems to be transmitted only from humans to pets. This is probably a very important message to avoid a kind of panic reaction to this publication,” Ferrasin said. “I don’t want people to think that animals can get COVID. Probably the other way around.” Dr. Jose Arce, president of the American Veterinary Association, reiterated the message that cases seem to have spread from humans to animals. “COVID is primarily a human disease, but there are recorded cases of COVID infection in animals,” said Arce, which includes zoo wildlife, domesticated pets, and mink farm animals. Said. In most cases, animals suffer from very mild illness, Arse said. Like humans, immunocompromised people can develop more serious symptoms. Pet owners are furry with the same types of precautions that protect other people around them, especially by thoroughly washing their hands and wearing a mask before touching the pet. You can protect your friends. According to Arse, masks are not designed to be safe for pets and should not be worn on pets. If possible, a person with COVID-19 should try to avoid contact with pets if there is another person who can take care of the animal, Arce said. .. But “if you’re positive and want to get your dog in the hospital, you don’t just show up at the door. Call in advance to take the necessary precautions,” Arce added. Pets traveling between some of the homes where people quarantined with COVID-19 live and other places where people who are not ill may carry the virus between the two groups on the court. Therefore, Arce also warned that pets should be moved between sick and healthy families.

