Switch to a plant-based diet lidman for chronic migraine

By Robert Preidt and Ernie Mundell

Health Day Reporter

Thursday, November 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) – People who live chronically Migraine Suffering from intense throbbing and pulsation, sensitivity to light and sound, Nausea and vomiting..

Can a plant-based diet, which has been shown to have a variety of positive health effects, also help relieve these chronic symptoms?

Maybe.

Researchers in New York have published a case study of a man who suffered from severe chronic migraine headaches and switched to a plant-based diet after trying everything to control them-a lot of darkness. Is clogged Green leafy vegetables..

He soon found an important remedy from headache, Doctors reported online in the journal on November 18th BMJ case report..

“This report suggests that an all-food plant-based diet may provide a safe, effective and lasting treatment for reversing chronic migraine headaches,” specializes in nutritional medicine. , Written by a team led by Dr. David Dunayev, a personal practitioner at East Setau Kit. ,New York

One of the unrelated migraine experts in the study was cautiously optimistic about the findings.