“Very powerful” synthetic opioids found in Saskatoon police attacks-Saskatoon





University of Doctors and Surgeons in Saskatchewan (CPSS) States that highly potent synthetic opioids have been identified as a concern in the Saskatoon region. According to the advisory, etnitazen is 10 to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl. Health Canada’s Drug Analysis Service has notified CPSS that the substance was received at the laboratory on November 2 and was first detected in the Saskatoon region. Etonitazen was recently present in orange powder and / or grainy material Saskatoon police service (SPS) Seizures, read the recommendations. read more: Saskatoon is on track to confirm that there are more visits to the emergency room with methamphetamine than last year. SPS said the news of Etnitazen was a concern. The story continues under the ad “As warned in the past, the general public should not use substances that are not prescribed by a doctor and not dispensed by a pharmacist,” read the SPS statement provided to Global News on Friday. .. “Citizens are also reminded of the good Samaritan drug overdose method. This action fears criminal charges for drug possession by anyone who witnesses while others are experiencing overdose. You can call 911 without having to. “It is also important to know the symptoms of opioid overdose. These include: slow or no breathing. Rumbling, gasping, snoring; clumsy cool skin; and blue lips and nails. . “















According to health officials, there is a significant risk of overdose due to its potency, which may require more naloxone than usual in the case of overdose. The story continues under the ad CPSS said the substance was of concern for the following reasons: It is newly encountered in the community and is known to be associated with overdose and death.

It may be presented as a new form in which an individual may not be aware that he or she is consuming.When

It can also pose a threat to those who handle it without proper health and safety precautions. related news © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

