COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 13 cases on Friday

Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) 13 new reports COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) In the Friday case, the total aggregate increased by 14, which could be due to data cleanup.

There were a total of 14,813 cases, of which 137 were active (4 cases increased), 14,424 were recovered (10 cases increased), and 252 were dead (no change).

Recent deaths were reported on 22 November, involving unvaccinated men in their 60s and fully vaccinated women in their 80s.

Currently, the proportion of active cases in 25-39 is higher than the proportion of people under the age of 11 who were previously unable to be vaccinated. There are 39 active cases out of 25-39, at a rate of 34.8 per 100,000. Under the age of 11, there are 22 active cases at a rate of 34.2 per 100,000.

Vaccinations for people aged 5 to 11 began on Friday in London, Ontario.

Information on varieties in the area of ​​concern can be found by accessing the health unit. Middlesex-Summary of COVID-19 cases in London Click the page, then click the Case Status tab.



hospitalization

The London Health Sciences Center was caring for 22 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Friday. Ten were in adult critical care or intensive care units.

On Monday, LHSC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam DeCrow explained that in the past four weeks, about two-thirds of LHSC’s COVID-19 hospitalizations came from outside London-Middlesex.

LHSC Children’s Hospital has up to 5 COVID-19 inpatients and is receiving up to 5 pediatric critical care as of Friday.

Less than 5 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph Healthcare London reported one non-occurrence case involving healthcare professionals.



Outbreak

MLHU currently does not report active organized outbreaks. Also, there are no active outbreaks associated with schools or day care centers.

















school

According to MLHU, the following schools have associated active cases.

Lord Nelson Public School (2)

Medway High School (1)

Mosa Central Public School (1)

Notre Dame Catholic School (1)

Oakridge Secondary School (1)

John A. McDonald’s Public School Sir (1)

Strathroy District Collegiate Institute (1)

Victoria Public School (2)

Woodland Heights Public School (1)

The following day care centers and early centers have active cases associated with them, says MLHU.

Kid Zone Day Care Center (1)

London Brdige: Huron Heights Early Childhood Learning Center (1)

Nshwaasnangong Child Care and Family Center (1)

According to the Health Unit, at least 264 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and junior high schools, day care centers and infant centers.

Vaccinations and tests

According to the latest vaccination data released on Tuesday 90.0% of residents over 12 years old As of 20 November, they have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, but 87.2% have been completely vaccinated.

Since October 15, unvaccinated individuals account for 50.51 percent (247 of 489) of all cases and 50.0 percent (8 of 16) of all hospitalizations.

Of the nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last 6 weeks, 5 were unvaccinated individuals, 1 was partially vaccinated, and 3 were fully vaccinated. bottom.

On the health unit website, residents can find the following information: Pop-up clinic, Mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; Guidance for vaccinated people Outside the state or country; Transportation support For those in need; more..

If you are looking for a COVID-19 test, The location of the test site on the health unit website..

The latest COVID-19 test positive rates in the region ranged from 1.2% in the week of November 7th to 1.6% in the week of November 14th.

Ontario

On Friday, Ontario reported 927 new cases, of which 467 were associated with unvaccinated individuals and 6 died.

This is the first time that the number of cases has exceeded 900 since early September.

According to friday report, 129 were recorded in Toronto, 73 in Simcoma Scoca, 62 in Windsor-Essex, 54 in the Peel region, 53 in Ottawa and 52 in the York region. The remaining health units reported less than 50 cases.

By age 12 and older, 86.2% are fully immunized and 89.2% receive at least one dose. This week, vaccinations were given to people between the ages of 5 and 11.

Elgin and Oxford

On Friday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

Total 5,275 (24 new)

181 active cases (3 increases)

4,997 resolved cases (21 increase)

97 people have died so far (no change)

For more information, SWPH COVID-19 Dashboard..

The latest death reported on November 23 involved a man in his 60s from Elgin County. SWPH also reported a death involving a man in his 80s from Elgin County on November 22nd.

Of the 181 cases active in the region, 84 include Elgin County (39 in Aylmer, 21 in Bayham, 20 in St. Thomas) and 97 in Oxford County (37 in Tillsonburg, 32 in Woodstock). )was.



SWPH does not disclose the status of individual vaccinations, but on November 9, Global News told Global News that about 78% of active cases at the time were related to individuals who were not completely vaccinated. I told you.

Thirteen were hospitalized for COVID-19 and three were hospitalized in the ICU as of Friday.

SWPH reports an outbreak at the Aylmer Retirement Residence, declared November 18, including cases of 8 residents and 2 staff.

Information about school incidents can be found on the website of Thames Valley District Board of Education And that London District Catholic Board of Education..

The positive test rate for the region was 5.4% in the week of November 14th, down from 5.8% in the week of November 7th.

As of November 25, 75.0% of people over the age of 5 in the region have been fully vaccinated and 77.4% have been vaccinated at least once.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated You can find it on the Health Unit website..

Huron and Perth

Global News is waiting for Friday’s data from Hurompers Public Health.

On Thursday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

Total 2,516 cases (16 cases increase)

43 active cases (13 increase)

2,404 collections (3 increases)

So far 69 people have died (no change)

The latest death was reported on 16 November. HPPH also reported death on November 15.

Of the 43 active cases, 16 were reported in North Perth and 6 in South Huron. The complete number of cases by municipality is Health unit dashboard..

As of Thursday, there were three people hospitalized for COVID-19 and one active case involving a healthcare professional.



HPPH has reported five outbreaks, three of which are related to unidentified workplaces.

The outbreak at Elma Township Public School in North Perth, declared November 23, currently involves three students.

An outbreak at the North Perth Spinlight Child and Family Center in North Perth, declared November 22, is ongoing and involves cases of two children.

There are three active outbreaks, including the workplace. No further information was provided.

Data on school incidents can be found on the website of Avon-Mateland District Board of Education And that Huron-Perscatholic District Board of Education..

The positive test rate for the region was 2.9% in the week of November 14th, down from 3.2% in the week of November 7th.

As of 22 November, the HPPH Vaccine Dashboard shows that 83.1% of people over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated and 85.6% have been vaccinated at least once.

You can find information on how and where to get the vaccine On the Health Unit website.

















Sarnia and Ramton

On Friday, the Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



Total 4,355 (12 increase)

45 active cases (6 increase)

4,234 resolved cases (5 increase)

76 deaths (1 increase)

The recent death involved someone in their 80s who died at Strathloimiddlesex General Hospital.

This is the second death reported this week. The first was reported on 23 November and involved someone in their 80s who died in the hospital on 20 November.

As of Friday, 6 COVID-19 patients were being treated for Bluewater Health.

LPH reports one active outbreak at Bluewater Health Hospital, declared November 18, with less than 5 cases of patients and less than 5 cases of staff.

All active cases at schools within the Ramton Kent School District Board of Education Can be found online, As in the school at St. Clair Catholic District Board of Education.

The positive test rate for the week of November 14 was 2.7%, up from 2.2% the previous week.



In the community aged 12 and over, 81.8% are fully vaccinated and 84.4% are vaccinated at least once.

Residents can book and rebook the COVID-19 vaccine and find information about vaccine availability at pharmacies. Use the health unit registration page.. People can also contact the Vaccine Call Center at 226-254-8222.

Those who can be vaccinated with urgent notice are advised to sign up for Lamton Public Health Daily Vaccine standby list..

— Using Global News Gabby Rodrigues files

