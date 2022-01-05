Increasing influenza hospitalization in central Tennessee





Nashville, Tennessee (WKRN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed Tennessee in the “High” category of influenza activity, using data collected from the week ending on Christmas Day. Statistics are available as influenza hospitalizations are increasing in this region as well. “Clearly, influenza is awakening all over the country and here in Tennessee. Also, more and more patients are hospitalized for influenza. This is the most serious aspect of influenza, influenza and its complications.” Said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine in the Department of Health Policy at the University of Vanderbild Medical Center and a professor of medicine in the Department of Infectious Diseases. Vanderbild and Central Tennessee have CDC-sponsored influenza monitoring systems that report to the CDC what is happening in the area. According to Dr. Schaffner, the number of flu hospitalizations and laboratory diagnoses is increasing. It starts primarily on the east coast and gradually moves west. “The flu has certainly hit central Tennessee,” he said. “The main complication of influenza is a different type of pneumonia than the pneumonia that occurs with COVID, which often requires treatment with antibiotics. This is a viral infection, or influenza, plus a complex. Bacterial pneumonia. “ Doctors went on to explain that this is the time when influenza usually signals its presence. It begins in December, collects steam in January, peaks in February, and then begins to gradually recede. Influenza cases and hospitalizations mimic those found in COVID-19 cases in central Tennessee and across the country. “Influenza and COVID can appear to doctors with very similar symptoms. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to make a clinical distinction,” Dr. Schaffner explained. “Because we care for our patients, we do a lot of tests for the COVID test for influenza, because there are different types of treatments available for each of these viral infections.” They encourage people to get the flu vaccine, adding that they can get the flu vaccine at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccination. “It’s important to emphasize that it’s never too late to get the flu vaccine,” Dr. Schaffner said. “We were obsessed with COVID and the COVID vaccine and forgot about the flu. And the recommendations are very simple. Everyone, everybody over 6 months has the flu every year. The flu vaccine is a good vaccine, but it’s not perfect. It prevents thousands of infections each year, but the severity of the illness, whether vaccinated or get the flu. Will be lower, less likely to be hospitalized, less likely to die of the flu, and even the average young person can make the flu and get them into the hospital within 48 hours, so that’s a nuisance. Influenza. “ He added that it is especially important for pregnant women to get the flu vaccine. “Pregnant women with the flu are more prone to complications,” said Dr. Schaffner. “And there’s a bonus. When a woman is vaccinated, she gives some of that protection to her baby, so when the baby is born, she has flu precautions for the first six months of life and is pregnant. Influenza vaccine is safe. “ click here To find the closest place to get the flu vaccine in Tennessee.



