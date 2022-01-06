504 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Waterloo region on Thursday





Waterloo Public Health reported a new 504 positive test for coronavirus on Thursday COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Regional cases up to 29,350. For the first time in three days, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region, leaving 317 deaths, including four in January. read more:

COVID-19 Offs Over 400 Employees at Hospitals in Cambridge, Kitchener and Guelph The number of COVID-19 patients in community hospitals has grown to 65, including 6 in need of intensive care, and continues to grow at a dramatic rate. On Monday, there were 48 people in a local hospital as a result of the virus. An additional 244 people were removed from the virus and the total number of cases resolved increased to 24,557. The story continues below the ad















1:52

COVID-19: Outur defends a call to “contain” unvaccinated people





COVID-19: Outur defends a call to “contain” unvaccinated people

This means that there are currently 4,281 active COVID-19 cases in the region, up from the last two days, but still down from Monday, when the number was 4,319. Trend story Canada heads for a shortage of nurses “beyond what has never been experienced”: experts

Ontario boy “Coach Cal” invites Ellen DeGeneres to tears with a passionate pep talk Currently, there are 29 active COVID-19 outbreaks, one connected to Community Living Cambridge, the other two in an unnamed congregation setting, and four connected to care facilities and retirement homes. After that, the number has increased by 7 since Wednesday. The quartet includes three people: Peoplecare Hilltop Manor in Cambridge and Pinehaven Nursing Home, Columbia Forest and University Gates Retirement Home in Waterloo. COVID-19 vaccination continues at an active pace in the region, as Waterloo public health has increased by 9,135 since Wednesday, reporting 1,118,133 currently taking place in the region. This includes seeing an additional 7,917 people receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This brings the total number of people in the area to 118,133. The story continues below the ad read more:

Ontario reports 2,279 and 13,339 new cases of COVID infection in hospitals Elsewhere, as hospitalizations and ICU numbers continue to grow, Ontario reported 13,339 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Currently, the total number of proceedings in the state is 841,371. By region, 2,645 were recorded in Toronto, 1,500 in Peel, 1,238 in Ottawa and York, 772 in Durham, 675 in Halton, and 665 in Hamilton. All other local public health departments reported less than 600 new cases in state reports. Ontario reported 2,279 patients (up 198 from the previous day) in the COVID-19 ward and 319 patients (up 31) in the intensive care unit. Last Thursday, there were 200 hospitalizations in the ICU, 965. With 20 more virus-related deaths reported, the state’s death toll has increased to 10,272. See link »

<br />

..

